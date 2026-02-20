News

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Cachalia releases quarterly crime statistics

Firoz Cachalia will unveil the quarterly figures today

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia (centre). File photo. (Eugene Coetzee)

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

Cachalia will be joined by his two deputy ministers, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

