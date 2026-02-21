134 people killed in Buffalo City Metro in three months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA says violent crime — including kidnappings, murders and rapes — remains a concern in the Eastern Cape. Stock image

Buffalo City Metro saw a 20.7% surge in murders, with 134 people killed between October and December 2025.

The DA in the Eastern Cape sounded alarm bells over kidnappings and violent crime, which it says is still out of control in the province.

DA MPL Yusuf Cassim described the province as “a rape and murder capital”.

Cassim was reacting to the third-quarter statistics released by police minister Firoz Cachalia in Pretoria on Friday.

“The third-quarter crime statistics covering the period of October to December 2025, released today [Friday], show that kidnappings and violent crime remain deeply entrenched in the Eastern Cape,” Cassim said.

“These figures again reinforce the urgent need for a permanent 24-hour joint operations centre in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“A total of 185 kidnappings were reported in just three months, confirming that organised crime and violent syndicates continue to operate with alarming reach in the province.

“Though this represents a decline from 205 cases recorded during the same period last year, the scale of the problem remains severe and demands coordinated law enforcement intervention.

“The impact is most visible in the province’s major metros.”

Nelson Mandela Bay saw a rise in kidnappings, recording 69 cases, up from the previous period.

Buffalo City reported a decline in cases, with 24 kidnappings, down from 47 previously.

Cassim said the figures confirmed that urban centres remain key hotspots for organised criminal activity and validated the DA’s call for the establishment of a permanent joint operations centre in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Such a centre would enable coordinated intelligence sharing between SAPS, the Hawks, metro police, and the National Prosecuting Authority, ensuring faster response times, targeted operations in crime hotspots, and improved prosecution outcomes,” he said.

“Despite slight improvements in some crime categories, the statistics show residents of the Eastern Cape remain the most likely in South Africa to be murdered or raped, demonstrating that the province continues to face a sustained crisis of violent crime.

“A total of 1,270 murders were recorded in the province during the quarter under review, representing a 2.3% decrease.”

Eight Eastern Cape police stations rank among the top 30 nationwide for murder.

These are New Brighton, Mthatha, Kwazakhele, KwaNobuhle, Walmer, Bhityi, Ngcobo, and Ngqeleni.

Reported rape cases dropped by 1.8%, with 1,871 rapes recorded during the period.

“Deeply concerning was the report that eight rapes were reported on school premises, one at a daycare or crèche, and one at a tertiary institution,” Cassim said.

“These incidents highlight the continued vulnerability of women and children, even in spaces meant to provide safety and protection.

“Interpersonal violence increased across the province. Assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm rose by 3.5%, while common assault increased by 3.7%, indicating growing levels of violence in communities.”

Cassim said the situation in key metros remains particularly concerning.

“Buffalo City metro recorded a 20.7% increase in murders, with 134 people killed in three months, while Nelson Mandela Bay recorded 346 murders over the same period,” he said.

“Rural communities continue to face serious threats, with stock theft reaching 1,846 cases in three months, placing agricultural livelihoods and food security at risk across the province.

“The DA believes these statistics demonstrate that policing in the Eastern Cape remains fragmented and reactive.

“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve communities where safety is guaranteed, criminals are held accountable, and the government delivers real protection rather than empty promises.”

South Africa recorded 602 fewer murders between October and December 2025 compared with the same period the previous year, an 8.7% decrease, Cachalia said.

“Over the past two years, murders during this period have dropped by 17.6%, meaning 1,359 fewer people lost their lives,” he said.

Total contact crimes, which include murder, rape, and robbery, decreased by 6.7% compared with the same quarter last year, with 12,682 fewer cases reported to the SAPS.

