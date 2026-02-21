MK fighters’ Russia hellhole

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the South African who are deployed in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Two of the 17 South African men lured to Russia under false pretences have been severely wounded in drone attacks on the front line in Ukraine, while another is missing, presumed dead or captured.

The Sunday Times can reveal that a 39-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal deployed by Russia to the Donbas war zone in Ukraine was injured in a drone attack in December, resulting in the amputation of his foot.

Another South African man, a 45-year-old from the same province, has been confined to a wheelchair since he was injured in a drone attack. His colleagues are unsure if his condition is permanent.