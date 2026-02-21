Police search for balaclava-clad gunmen who killed Eastern Cape couple

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are investigating two counts of murder after the shooting incident. Stock image

Eastern Cape police are hunting for suspects who shot dead a couple in their spaza shop.

The incident happened in Willowvale on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that police are investigating two counts of murder after the shooting incident at Mbovu location, Busila administrative area.

“Reports indicate that the deceased were in their spaza shop when two unknown males wearing balaclavas entered the shop and demanded money and a firearm,” Mawisa said.

“The community heard multiple gunshots, and the suspects fled.

“Police were summoned to a scene, and on their arrival, they found two deceased people, a man and a woman, aged 55 and 62, lying on the floor inside the house.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted with no success.”

No arrests have yet been made, but police investigations are under way.

“The SAPS guarantees the community that investigators are working around the clock to trace and apprehend those responsible for the fatal shooting of the couple,” Mawisa said.

“Police will not rest until the suspects are located and brought to justice.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to report at the nearest police station or anonymously on SAPS’ Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

Daily Dispatch