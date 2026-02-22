BCM glitch leaves prepaid customers unable to buy electricity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo City Metro prepaid customers could not buy electricity for several hours on Sunday.

Frustrated Buffalo City Metro customers have been left in limbo after its prepayment system was repeatedly hit by technical glitches, leaving them unable to buy electricity.

In notices posted on social media on Sunday, the metro initially reported the glitch, later announced that it had been fixed, but subsequently admitted the issue had resurfaced.

“Further to our previous communication, we regret to inform you that the prepayment system is once again experiencing technical difficulties,” the metro posted.

It appealed to customers to be patient while technicians were working on it.

“Please be assured that the matter is receiving the highest priority attention,” the city said.

“Our technical teams are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“At this stage, however, we are unfortunately unable to provide a confirmed estimated time of resolution.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this may cause and sincerely appreciate your continued patience and understanding while we work to restore full service.”

The city promised to provide further updates on the matter.

While the long wait continued, the metro took flak from the dissatisfied customers.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch