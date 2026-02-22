Civil servants protest against ‘exorbitant’ medical aid contributions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of PSA members marched through Mthatha on Saturday to protest against a 9.5% hike in membership contributions.

Hundreds of civil servants from several areas, affiliated to the Public Servants Association, marched through the streets of Mthatha on Saturday in protest against ‘exorbitant’ medical aid contributions.

The march culminated in the handing over of a memorandum of demands to a representative from the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) including the immediate scrapping of a 9.5% membership contribution implemented at the beginning of February which they described as “economically unjustifiable, socially regressive and a betrayal of the scheme’s founding purpose”.

Instead they called for a revised, affordable and socially defensible contribution structure to be developed in consultation with organised labour. The picket was part of a countrywide protest by PSA members.

“Gems was never intended to operate as a commercial enterprise. It was established to ensure affordable, equitable access to health care for public servants, particularly lower- and middle-income workers,” the memorandum stated.

“The implementation of a 9.8% increase in January, reduced to a 9.5% membership contribution increase effective on February 1, after a 13.4% increase in 2025, represents a cumulative escalation of more than 23% over two years. Public servants will not continue to fund structural inefficiencies, governance weaknesses and cost drivers that have not been transparently addressed.”

The PSA reportedly has about 14,000 members in the Eastern Cape alone, according to one provincial shop steward, Buyisile Mkhendlana.

Meanwhile, the memorandum also highlighted that public servants were now facing the erosion of their real wages, escalating household debts, rising food, transport and energy costs, as well as increasing medical aid contributions that far outpaced salary adjustments. While many were now downgrading their medical aid benefits, their families were being forced into “impossible trade-offs between health care and basic survival”.

‘Unsustainable’

“This trajectory is unsustainable,” the memorandum said. PSA members also wanted disclosure of detailed operational budgets, administrative expenditure line items, managed care and outsourcing contracts, executive and board remuneration packages and procurement contracts and associated costs. They also demanded an independent forensic audit into governance practices, procurement processes, fraud and leakage controls, administrative and outsourcing expenditure and executive accountability mechanisms.

Contributions must prioritise health care, not bureaucracy. — Memorandum

The audit should be conducted by an independent body agreed upon with organised labour and its findings made public, they insisted. The protesters also demanded a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of all outsourced functions, clear timelines for reducing excessive administrative overheads and a strategy to redirect funds towards direct healthcare benefits.

“Contributions must prioritise health care, not bureaucracy,” they argued.

Among other things, they also demanded an urgent review of the scheme’s funding model, including the statutory 25% reserve ratio requirement, the impact of reserve accumulation on contribution increases, alternative mechanisms to stabilise contributions, strengthened governance and consequence management, meaningful labour representation in governance structures and alignment of executive and board remuneration with public service norms.

In addition, they were also strongly against the introduction of down payments for hospitalisation under a Tanzanite One option. “This requirement effectively excludes members from accessing private health care and forces them to rely on public hospitals at times when they require much-needed medical attention,” the memorandum stated.

“We demand that the original benefits of the Tanzanite One option be fully restored, ensuring that qualifying members continue to enjoy comprehensive hospital cover without additional monthly financial burdens. We further demand that the members who have been unilaterally adjusted because of their salary brackets, be allowed another opportunity to change options if they so wish.”

They also wanted the immediate removal of the principal officer, Dr Stanley Moloabi, along with the executive leadership at the scheme, on the basis that they “carry the responsibility of advising the board on matters relating to contribution increases, changes to benefit options, governance and the overall administration of the scheme”.

Deadline

The continued implementation of decisions that negatively affected members reflected a failure in leadership and oversight, they said.

They have given the scheme seven working days to offer a written response to their demands arguing that “public servants built this scheme”.

“Public servants sustained it and must therefore serve workers.”

Mkhendlana told the Dispatch on the sidelines of the protest that the situation had become so bad that some of the members were now cancelling their membership due to the steep annual increments.

“It is getting worse, our people cannot go to private hospitals and are forced to go to government hospitals and yet they have medical aid,” he said.