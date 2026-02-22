DA demands transparency after Eastern Cape approves R55m to combat FMD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape government has intensified its efforts to contain foot-and-mouth disease.

The DA in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the provincial government’s approval of R55m in emergency funding to fight the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and called for a clear implementation plan, strict oversight, and transparent procurement and distribution of vaccines.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko authorised the allocation from the provincial revenue fund to the Eastern Cape agriculture department to support urgent response measures — including the procurement of vaccines, disease control interventions and related operational costs.

Mvoko tabled the notice for emergency funding at the provincial legislature recently, saying the decision was necessary to protect the province’s livestock industry and rural economy.

“The rapid spread of FMD poses a serious threat to our livestock industry, food security, and the livelihoods of many rural communities in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“We could not afford to delay intervention.”

Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) empowers the finance MEC to authorise expenditure of an exceptional and unforeseeable nature that cannot be postponed without serious prejudice to the public interest.

“In terms of section 25 of the PFMA, I have approved R55m in emergency funding to ensure that the department of agriculture can immediately intensify vaccination programmes and containment measures,” Mvoko said.

“This allocation demonstrates our commitment to acting swiftly and responsibly in the face of this national disaster.”

The approved emergency funding will be included in the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework budget documentation for tabling in the legislature in March.

“Despite the fiscal pressures we face, the provincial treasury remains committed to ensuring that the government responds decisively to contain the spread of FMD and to minimise its socioeconomic impact,” Mvoko said.

The DA in the province has welcomed the provincial government’s decision.

DA MPL Heinrich Müller said the funding is a necessary and urgent step to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease, protect the province’s livestock sector, and safeguard food security and agricultural livelihoods.

“We also commend agriculture minister John Steenhuisen for his role in getting FMD classified as a national disaster,” Müller said.

“This will assist in enabling the release of emergency funding and strengthening the government’s ability to respond decisively to the crisis.

“The DA has consistently called for decisive, proactive measures to prevent further economic losses for farmers and to limit the devastating impact of FMD outbreaks on rural economies, job security, and trade.”

Müller said the impact of the outbreak is already devastating farming communities.

“Emerging farmers in the province are suffering significant livestock losses, facing quarantine restrictions that prevent them from trading, and being forced to carry rising feed and operational costs while their income collapses,” Müller said.

“This emergency allocation will help ensure the province can secure critical vaccine supplies and strengthen the response to the outbreak.

“Swift and coordinated action across all spheres of government remains essential to contain the spread of the disease and protect the agricultural value chain.”

Müller said emergency allocation should be accompanied by clear implementation plans, strict oversight, and transparent reporting on vaccine procurement and distribution.

Delays, mismanagement, or failures in coordination will continue to place farmers and the broader agricultural value chain at risk.

“I have written to agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe to request that she ensure rapid and equitable distribution of vaccines once available, as well as the strengthening of disease monitoring and biosecurity measures. The MEC must provide meaningful support for affected farmers, particularly emerging and small-scale producers,” he said.

“Foot-and-mouth disease poses a serious threat to the Eastern Cape’s agricultural sustainability and economic stability.

“The government’s response must therefore remain swift, coordinated and accountable.

“The DA will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that this funding delivers real protection for farmers, preserves livelihoods, and prevents further spread of the disease.”

As the local farmers grapple with the outbreak, Zambia recently suspended livestock import permits from South Africa to protect its livestock sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 12 announced that his government will vaccinate all the country’s cattle.

Speaking during his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said South Africa will purchase 28-million FMD vaccines over 12 months.

He also declared the outbreak a national disaster.

