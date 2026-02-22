Senior officer’s claim to have never seen pictures of Lusikisiki massacre accused causes stir at trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre.

The Lusikisiki massacre trial has been stunned by an Eastern Cape police officer’s admission that he did not know the identities of four wanted men, despite their pictures being all over the media, and the high-profile status of the case.

Colonel Mandla Miya, who was the head of detectives at the Port St Johns police station, about 45km from Lusikisiki, said he had never seen the pictures of the wanted men or heard their names.

His claim has left the defence team questioning the effectiveness of the police investigation and sparked concerns about police co-ordination and communication.

Miya concluded his three-day testimony at the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, on Friday.

Miya said he only learnt the accused’s identities after they were arrested, when he took confession statements from Siphosoxolo Myekethe on October 8 2024, and conducted a pointing out exercise with Bongani “Rico” Hintsa on October 25 2024.

But Hintsa’s defence attorney, Zama Somahela, pointed out that the accused’s pictures had gone viral on social media, radio and TV as wanted men.

Miya responded: “I don’t have a TV or radio, and I wasn’t listening to news bulletins. I am not on social media.”

The Mthatha High Court is hearing the case of the Lusikisiki massacre, a brutal attack that left 18 people, including 15 women, killed in Ngobozana village on September 28 2024.

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Hintsa, 32, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — are accused of the killings.

The pictures of Hintsa, Ndende, Vuma and Lwando Abi had gone viral on social media, radio and TV since October 15 2024.

This resulted in the arrest of Hintsa and Ndende in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on October 16 2024, but Vuma managed to evade arrest.

Somahela found it hard to believe that Miya was not on high alert, saying it was surprising that Miya, being a senior police officer and branch commander, was not aware of such a high-profile case being investigated by a neighbouring station, which was also in the same cluster — Mthatha.

“How could you not know about the wanted men?

“You should have been aware of the high-profile case, especially in your neighbouring station in your cluster.

“The pictures and names of the wanted men were also circulated to all police stations in SA,” Somahela said.

Somahela further told Miya that some of Port St John’s detectives were part of the investigation team.

Miya stuck to his guns, saying he had never seen pictures of the accused or heard their names before he met them, and denied knowledge of his members involvement in the Lusikisiki massacre investigation.

“I only knew about [Hintsa] on October 25 2024, when he was assigned to conduct a pointing-out.

“I only learnt about [Myekethe’s] identity when he [gave] confession statements on October 8 2024.

“Before that, I never heard their names or [saw] their pictures,” Miya told the court.

He said he was only concerned with what was happening at his own station, not at other stations.

“I am only concerned with cases at my station. I do not poke my nose in the investigations of other stations,” Miya said.

The defence is challenging the confessions made by Myekethe, Ndende and Hintsa, alleging that they were tortured, beaten and threatened with death and forced to make the statements, and that their constitutional rights were not read or explained to them.

Vuma has allowed submissions of his two confessions to talk about the role each of them played in the killings.

The state is adamant that the confessions were made freely and voluntarily.

“[Myekethe] voluntarily confessed to his involvement in the Lusikisiki killings, and [Hintsa] participated freely in the pointing-out exercise.

“They didn’t complain of being tortured or beaten by police, threatened or promised anything.”

The case also includes the assassination of Mncedisi Sincane Gijana, who was shot dead at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

