Two extortion suspects killed in shootout with police in Chris Hani district

Two suspects allegedly involved in extortion and kidnapping in the Chris Hani district were killed in a shootout with police on the R61 between Komani and Cofimvaba on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Sunday that the shooting happened at about 3.20pm and involved members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), a police specialised unit which acted on intelligence regarding a grey Toyota Verso.

“The vehicle was reportedly linked to the recent kidnapping of a Chinese national and was being used by suspected extortionists operating in the area.

“The vehicle was intercepted and stopped along the R61, near Hafton Farm between Komani and Cofimvaba.

“During the stop, a suspect seated in the rear of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on the officers,” Gantana said.

“In line with tactical police procedure, the TRT members were compelled to return fire to defend themselves.

“Both suspects sustained fatal wounds during the exchange.”

She said one of the deceased had been positively identified, while the second was still unidentified.

As was standard practice in incidents involving police discharges, the matter had been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Gantana said.

In January, at least four suspects were killed in different shootouts with police on three consecutive days.

Those killed included Mthatha businessman Mathongo Menye, 45, from Mqhekezweni in the Bhityi area, who was shot dead on the R61 between Cicirha (KwaDosi) and the Mthatha Airport in the west of Mthatha.

Menye owned a number of buses and taxis and was a member of the ANC in Mqhekezweni and a member of the Mqhekezweni Traditional Council in the Bhityi area outside Mthatha.

Three hours after the Menye shooting, Olwethu Nkanyiso, 37, was shot dead in Zabasa village near Ngcobo.

“It is alleged that TRT members from Mthatha, acting on intelligence regarding a Toyota Fortuner linked to suspected extortionists targeting foreign national shops, responded swiftly.

“Upon their arrival at a spaza shop where the suspects had been dropped off, the suspects fled on foot.

“One suspect was fatally wounded after he opened fire on the pursuing officers.”

An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene, Gantana said.

The next day, Malibongwe Bango, 45, of Lujecweni village in Ngqeleni, died in a shootout with National Intervention Unit members on the R61 near Corhana, east of Mthatha.

“He allegedly had an unlicensed firearm,” she said.

A wanted suspect, Simphiwe Khwatsha, 33, was killed during a shootout with police at Etwa village outside Qumbu.

“Reports indicate that the police members attached to the Tactical Response Team conducted a follow-up operation to arrest a wanted suspect, who was sought for a series of crimes involving attempted murders, murders and stock theft.

“The suspect had a warrant of arrest after he abandoned a court appearance for a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Police proceeded to where the suspect stayed and approached the house.

“He came out of the room and allegedly started shooting at the police.

“They swiftly struck back, and the suspect was shot and died on the scene,” Gantana said.

She said police recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and a magazine with ammunition.

A fifth man was shot on January 16 as a result of a series of gunfights with police units in the OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts since January 8.

The incident happened near the Tombo administrative area along the R61 outside Port St Johns, where a 42-year-old man was fatally wounded.

“Police confiscated an unlicensed firearm (revolver) and magazine with ammunition,” Gantana said.

All the shooting incidents from January to Saturday involved both TRT and NIU members.

The Saturday shooting brings to seven the number of suspects reported killed in shootouts with police since January 8 in the Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani districts.

Daily Dispatch