Bail bid delayed for Mugabe’s son in Hyde Park shooting case

Firearm linked to gardener’s shooting still missing, as state opposes bail

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze are facing charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm. (Koena Mashale)

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and co-accused Tobias Mugabe Mathondze, who were in leg shackles, made a brief appearance before the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday.

The case was remanded to Tuesday, March 3, for bail proceedings.

The two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged shooting of a gardener at the Mugabe family’s home in the affluent suburb of Hyde Park in Johannesburg last week.

They also face charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The state said the firearm allegedly used in the shooting has not yet been recovered and opposed their immediate release on bail, citing ongoing investigations.

TimesLIVE

