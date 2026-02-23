Bonza Bay Beach closed after vandals strike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonza Bay Beach has been temporarily closed due to vandalism.

Vandals have forced Buffalo City Metro to temporarily close East London’s Bonza Bay Beach for swimming.

In a notice posted on social media on Monday, the city confirmed that its engineering department took the decision after the T4 pump station was vandalised.

“For the safety and well-being of all visitors, the municipality is taking this action as a precautionary measure,” the metro said.

“We advise all residents and visitors to avoid swimming at this beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.”

The city apologised for the inconvenience caused by the beach closure.

