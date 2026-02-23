Eastern Cape’s school of broken dreams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two teachers have been injured over the years after falling through holes in the floorboards in a classroom at the rundown Lukhozi High School in Debenek, outside Qonce.

Pupils at a dangerously dilapidated Eastern Cape high school lose at least two hours of precious time in the classroom each day because of limited space.

With only seven classrooms available for 280 pupils, teachers at Lukhozi High School are forced to split classes into different groups, or “streams”.

When life science and agricultural science pupils are in class, those studying economics and accounting have to wait outside under the tree, and then they switch.

A visit by the Dispatch to the school, situated in Ezihlahleni village, Debenek, near Qonce, has laid bare the appalling conditions under which pupils and staff are forced to work.

The school’s seven classrooms have huge cracks in the walls, leaking roofs and broken windows and doors.

In one classroom, two teachers have been injured over the years after falling through the floorboards.

There are gaping holes in the floor in front of the blackboard.

The classrooms have no electricity.

In one of the offices, bricks have been placed on top of the roof to hold it down.

The infrastructure woes at the school, which was built by community members in 1976, were worsened by a devastating storm in 2022.

Initially, 10 classrooms were built with money collected from parents.

The storm destroyed two staffrooms, forcing teachers to move into two classrooms, which are also used as libraries.

One classroom is used as a kitchen to cook for the pupils.

Preparatory work has started for the building of four temporary prefab structures — two staffrooms and two classrooms — but education officials are unable to say when a permanent new school will be built to replace the existing ramshackle structures.

Security at the school is non-existent.

Parents used zinc sheets and planks from the damaged classrooms to make a gate, but anyone can easily enter the premises through holes in the perimeter fence.

Pupils and teachers at Lukhozi High School in Debenek have to contend with enormous infrastructure and equipment challenges. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

There are six new toilets for pupils, but teachers have to use the original pit toilets, which are believed to have been erected when the school was built in 1976. Pictured is the toilet for male teachers. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

One of the classrooms at Lukhozi High School also doubles as a staffroom and library. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

Cracked walls are a common feature of the dilapidated classrooms. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

Pupils have to watch their step when walking in one of the classrooms due to gaping holes in the floorboards. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

There are six toilets — three for boys and three for girls — built in 2025 after years of complaints at a cost of R718,287 through the department’s safe sanitation programme.

However, teachers have to use the two original pit toilets constructed when the school was built, one of which has a huge hole next to the toilet seat.

Parents and pupils said they were worried that inclement weather could cause more damage to the dilapidated school before a new one could be built.

Material for the erection of temporary structures to replace the two staff rooms damaged in 2022 was finally delivered to the school on Wednesday last week.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said nearly R3m had been approved for disaster-related repairs at the school, and work was estimated to be between 25% and 50% complete.

He said the department noted the delay in implementation, saying it was due to reprioritisation of funds to disasters in June and December 2025.

“The department acknowledges that structural damage [at Lukhozi High School] occurred following adverse weather conditions.

“The affected classrooms form part of the disaster intervention programme currently under construction, where in the current scope, four prefabricated classrooms are intended to be provided.”

Mtima said the school had also been included on the list of those to receive fencing.

“The project is currently in the feasibility stage under the Coega Development Corporation.

“Measurements and surveys have been completed and costing has been finalised. Implementation is planned for the 2026/2027 financial year.”

While parents have welcomed the disaster repairs, they are frustrated that repeated calls to the department to build a proper school for their children have gone unanswered.

SGB chair and former Lukhozi High pupil Mnoneleli Mazibukwana said the governing body had been pleading with the education department to start the project for the seven years that he had been a member.

“The department has promised that, in addition to prefabs [delivered last Wednesday], the school will also be renovated.

“They acknowledge the school is old and needs to be rebuilt.

“We don’t wish that many [more] years go by without the school being built, because we fear that with more severe weather the rest of the school will be blown away by strong winds.

“The roof is old, and anyone who goes up to try and fix it would be risking their lives. Even the nails are loose.

“Two teachers were injured here. One teacher is constantly in pain, especially when it’s cold,” Mazibukwana said.

Four primary schools in the area serve as feeder schools for Lukhozi High.

SGB treasurer and parent Vuyelwa Situngu said: “Now that we see some action, we hope it will not only stop with prefabs.

“We want our school to be properly built [to] the same standard as other schools.”

She said parents who were in a position to do so were taking their children to other better-resourced schools.

The school’s representative council of learners (RCL) president, Sokhana Mcani, said: “Those of us who are doing science subjects have to wait under the trees while those who are doing commerce subjects attend class for two hours.

“We have no other choice because of the lack of classrooms.

“I don’t feel motivated when I leave home for school because of its conditions, but I support the school.

“Anyone who wants to come and do illegal things here can because the yard is not properly fenced.”

Grade 12 pupil and RCL member Somila Ngalwana said because of its poor condition, pupils from other schools could not visit Lukhozi High to attend camps and other learning programmes.

“The department expects a high pass rate, and yet we are subjected to these infrastructural challenges.

“We only have one projector here.

“Some children get a fever — our classes leak, and when it rains, tuition is disrupted.

“We don’t even have enough textbooks here. We cannot even do agriculture practically here.

“Other schools have computers. Children here don’t even know how to use a computer.

“When they want votes, government stakeholders come here with different promises. We plead for our school to be built,” Somila said.

Mtima said a comprehensive cost estimate for construction of an entire new school could only be confirmed once detailed planning, design work and site assessments were finalised.

“Currently, priority is being given to completing disaster-related repairs.

“Further determinations regarding a full construction will be guided by the outcomes of the Infrastructure Asset Management Plan and budget approvals in the upcoming medium-term expenditure framework cycles.”

The infrastructure management plan had a “funding need” backlog of R82bn, he said.

Equal Education’s head of organising in the Eastern Cape, Ona Matshaya, called for accountability and transparency.

“Officials who hold places of power and authority are not just doing a service to the school or a favour, it’s what they’ve been paid actually to do, and at all calls and times, there should be actual transparency and accountability.

“Equal Education will not take this lying down and leave it as it is, because this affects not just the teachers there, but also the young kids that actually go there, who come from very impoverished backgrounds,” Matshaya said.

