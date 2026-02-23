Elderly residents caught in housing crisis after evictions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The owner of Ndiphelele Yehova Old Age Home in eBhongweni has until the end of February to reunite some of the elderly residents in her care with their families. Picture ALAN EASON

The provincial social development department is caught in a conundrum as it has to find an alternative home for two elderly pensioners who were rejected by their families.

This comes after their previous home, Ndiphelele Yehova Old Age Home in eBhongweni, was instructed to reunite 10 of the reported 22 residents with their families by Friday last week or face legal action.

The old age home, which previously operated from a nine-bedroom house in eBompini, was among the structures demolished in November during evictions by the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), which owns the property.

After the demolitions, the elderly residents were moved into a three-bedroomed house at eBhongweni.

The Eastern Cape department of social development had issued an ultimatum to the facility’s owner, Mandilakhe Mayiphume, saying she had just over a fortnight to reunite residents with their families or face possible legal action.

The department determined the home is operating without proper registration and does not meet required legal and safety standards.

However on Friday, the department confirmed that the deadline had been extended to the end of February.

“This arrangement was made to accommodate the request by the centre manager to be given extra time to contact families. Secondly, she complained that she would not have the refund for all the people as it was in the middle of the month,” provincial social development spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile said.

Zuzile further revealed that although the centre is not registered as an NPO in terms of NPO ACT 71 of 1997, the manager informed the officials that she recently applied for an NPO certificate and has been issued with an application number, and the status of the application is still pending.

Zuzile said the social workers conducted the follow-up visit on Monday last week, and they agreed that Mayiphume can accommodate about 12 people as per the available space, excluding the garage, while contacting the families until the end of February.

He said the elderly people had to be removed from the garage due to hygiene and health reasons.

Speaking to the paper, Mayiphume said her attempts to reunite the elderly with their families were unsuccessful.

“Their families did not want them, while one’s family home in Orange Grove has been abandoned.

“I left the person at the home hoping their family will come back, but the neighbours ended up accommodating him.

“I had to return him because he has no other place,” she said.

Meanwhile, the department also confirmed that four had managed to reunite with their families, while two elderly residents who are from Mdantsane were rejected by their families, with one resident currently in hospital.

Despite this, the department said one of the families who rejected the two elderly, further rejected their allocation to Ethembeni Old Age home in Mdantsane.

The reason for this was not provided.

Zuzile however said the department will assist in searching for alternative places.

“One placement was found at Ethembeni (Old Age Home, but was declined by the family).

“A new site was conducted by the officials and arrangements with EHP will be made by the local social worker.

“The district still maintains the closure of the centre until a proper structure is erected,” Zuzile said.

In the paper’s previous report, Mayiphume said she pays R10,000 a month in rent and employs five permanent staff members to assist with daily care.

The previous home had a lounge, nine bedrooms, a patio, kitchen, living areas and ablution facilities.

Mayiphume said she had asked the department for a further two-month extension to renovate her own personal home to accommodate those who can’t find placements.

“I was thinking of just taking them into my own home and using it as a facility. I don’t know why they make it seem like what I’m running is illegal because I had made an application, even went to Pretoria to follow up on it.

“My status has been pending and I don’t see how this is my fault. There are many homes in the metro that are overcrowded and the department is not doing anything.

“All I wanted is to have these people placed, if they can’t do that, they can wait until I finish my own home’s renovations then I can move them in,” Mayiphume said.

Mayiphume maintained that her immediate concern was avoiding the dispersal of the residents who, she said, had few viable alternatives.

