Fears that provincial foot-and-mouth intervention may be too late

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced on Friday that he had authorised the allocation of R55m from the Provincial Revenue Fund to the agriculture department to support efforts to fight the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

Farmers in the Eastern Cape believe the provincial government’s R55m emergency funding to support the immediate response to the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) may be too late.

This is to support urgent response measures, including the procurement of vaccines, disease control interventions and related operational costs.

This is to support urgent response measures, including the procurement of vaccines, disease control interventions and related operational costs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his state of the nation address, declared the outbreak a national disaster, which was formally classified on February 13 by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

The declaration enables the implementation of co-ordinated and integrated measures across all spheres of government to contain and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Tabling the notice for emergency funding at the provincial legislature, Mvoko said it was necessary to protect the province’s livestock industry and rural economy.

“The rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease poses a serious threat to our livestock industry, food security and the livelihoods of many rural communities in the Eastern Cape.

“We could not afford to delay intervention,” he said.

Mvoko said the allocation demonstrated the government’s commitment to dealing with the outbreak.

The approved emergency funding will be incorporated into the 2026 budget documentation to be tabled in the provincial legislature in March.

“Despite the fiscal pressures we face, the provincial treasury remains committed to ensuring that the government responds decisively to contain the spread of FMD and to minimise its socioeconomic impact,” Mvoko said.

In July 2025, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen lifted the disease management area (DMA) restrictions in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services were successful in containing the spread of the disease in the two provinces.

In the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities, a DMA had been in place since July 2024 to support the control of the FMD outbreaks.

Vaccination was implemented as a control measure, and 144,424 vaccinations were done.

AgriSA Eastern Cape president Pieter Cloete said the intervention might be too late.

“We’re obviously thrilled that there’s been some emergency funding made available, as inevitably it’s never enough.

“We’re grateful and we hope that it will be spent wisely and we don’t have the same debacle we had with Covid, where most of it ends up in certain individuals’ pockets,” Cloete said.

“Anything is better than nothing and we are eternally grateful that they have been able to find some funds to put together to help the farmers and let’s hope that it gets spent wisely, that’s all I can say.”

A total of 76 farms in the Eastern Cape province remain under quarantine.

Movement restrictions have been enforced on the farms until testing confirms the absence of viral circulation.

Cloete said the impact of the outbreak in the province had been huge.

“There are hundreds of cattle that have died.

“We just hope it does not get into the sheep, and unfortunately, as we all know, the wheels of state move slowly,” he said.

“We asked for a provincial shutdown in October. I spoke to the minister and he said no, it wasn’t necessary.

“The problem we have is that our capability of making any vaccines in this country is just about zero, and then on top of it, there are not enough technicians and vets to do the work.

“So we’re really in a mess. Things are going to have to be tightened up with biosecurity and everything.

“The roaming animals are a nightmare.”

On Saturday, Steenhuisen officially received the first shipment of one-million high-potency FMD vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport.

These vaccines, sourced from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina, are the first phase of an extensive rollout, with an additional five-million doses scheduled to arrive in March.

DA MPL Heinrich Muller said they welcomed the province’s funding.

He said the the impact of the outbreak was already devastating farming communities.

“Emerging farmers across the province are suffering significant livestock losses, facing quarantine restrictions that prevent them from trading, and being forced to carry rising feed and operational costs while their income collapses.

“This emergency allocation will help ensure the province can secure critical vaccine supplies and strengthen the response to the outbreak.

“Swift and co-ordinated action across all spheres of government remains essential to contain the spread of the disease and protect the agricultural value chain,” Muller said.

He said the emergency allocation had to have “clear implementation plans, strict oversight, and transparent reporting on vaccine procurement and distribution”.

“I have written to the MEC of agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, to request that she ensures rapid and equitable distribution of vaccines once available, as well as the strengthening of disease monitoring and biosecurity measures,” Muller said.

