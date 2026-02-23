IN PICS | Participants in high spirits as 51st Surfers Challenge brings buzz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Runners lend each other a helping hand during the 51st Discovery Surfers Challenge at Kwelera on Saturday.

The 51st Discovery Surfers Marathon was run under much cooler temperatures, appreciated by the runners and walkers who participated on Saturday. More than 3,000 combined entrants took part in the 5km, 10km and main 17.5km races.

The annual event traditionally started as a race between runners and surfers/paddlers. The main event started in Kwelera and ended in Nahoon over sand, rocks and two rivers.

Daily Dispatch photographers Alan Eason and Mark Andrews caught the action.

Volunteers were on hand to help runners across the Gonubei and Nahoon rivers during the 51st Discovery Surfers Challenge at Kwelera on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Runners exit the Nahoon River during the 51st Discovery Surfers Challenge at Kwelera on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Supporters encourage runners as they head towards the finish during the 51st Discovery Surfers Challengey. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Volunteers helped runners across the Gonubei and Nahoon rivers on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Paddlers leave the river after competing in the 51st Discovery Surfers Challenge on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Runners pose for a group picture before the start of the 17.5km race. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Runners before the start of the 17.5km race during the 51st Discovery Surfers Marathon. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Lining up to cross the Nahoon River. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Runners before the start of the 17.5km race during the 51st Discovery Surfers Marathon. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Alan Robb exits Nathoon River during the 51st Discovery Surfers Marathon. Robb is a four times Comrades Marathon winner. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Paddlers make their way to the start during the 51st Discovery Surfers Challenge at Kwelera on Saturday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Runners at the start of the 17.5km race. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Taking top honours for the rowers were Steve Woods (2nd), Tyde Malherbe (4th), Tayne Thompson (1st) and Matt Tebbutt (3rd) at the finish line of the Discovery Surfer's Challenge on Nahoon Beach. Picture: MARK ANDREWS (Mark Andrews)

Stanley Masuku (3rd), Keton Stansfield (1st) and Keegan Cooke (2nd) at the finish line of the Discovery Surfer's Challenge on Nahoon Beach Picture: MARK ANDREWS (Mark Andrews)

