Cyber attack attempt cripples BCM electricity sales

Buffalo City Metro says prepaid customers can once again buy electricity.

An attempted hack that put sensitive data at risk led to Buffalo City Metro’s electricity prepayment system fiasco, which left furious customers unable to purchase electricity on Sunday.

The city confirmed via social media on Sunday night that its preliminary investigations pointed to the attempted breach.

“The Utilities World prepaid vending platform was the subject of an attempted hack of the system in the early hours of Sunday morning,” the metro said after 10pm on Sunday.

“The 24/7 operational team identified the attack and immediately brought the servers down including the DR site down.

“This was to ensure that the integrity and protection of the data remained intact.

“The company has, throughout Sunday, identified and eliminated the threat.

“The servers have been restored and vending will commence in stages of the distribution channel.

“The rest of the distribution will be restored overnight.

“The company further confirms that no customer or municipal data has been compromised.”

In another post on Monday morning, the metro confirmed the system had been restored.

The system was successfully tested just after midnight.

“Residents are now able to purchase electricity as normal,” the city said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and frustration caused during this disruption.

“We understand the impact this had on households and businesses, and we appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation shown by our community.”

