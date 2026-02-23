R22m Mandela and Tambo statues to be unveiled by Ramaphosa in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A covered statue of ANC stalwart OR Tambo at North Beach in Durban. The statues of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela have been erected at a cost of R22m.

Statues of former ANC presidents Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela that have stood under wraps in Durban for months will now be revealed in March.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said on Sunday the 9m-high bronze statues will be unveiled on March 6 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in line with the city’s aim of strengthening heritage tourism.

The statues, which cost R11m each and tower over OR Tambo Parade in the North Beach precinct and Moses Mabhida Stadium, baffled holidaymakers during the festive season as they were wrapped in plastic sheeting, drawing comments on social media that they looked like mummies.

Xaba said during the festive season the city attracted more than 1.2-million visitors, contributing close to R9bn to GDP.

“I have no doubt that with expanded offerings, visitors will stay longer and contribute even more to our local economy. It is for this reason that we are steadily investing in tourism infrastructure, including the R1bn investment unveiled in December for the new Durban Fun World, which will be developed into a world-class amusement and family entertainment park.

“Together, these tourism attractions will enhance the visitor experience in our city. Even before their official unveiling, the statues, procured at R11m each, are already generating excitement among local and international visitors. This demonstrates their cultural significance and economic potential to attract more visitors to Durban. I can assure you that no visitor will leave Durban without experiencing this impressive artistic tribute.”

Xaba said beyond tourism, the statues and their locations carry profound historical significance.

A statue of former president Nelson Mandela has been erected by eThekwini municipality near Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Sandile Ndlovu)

“Two weeks after his release from prison in 1990, Nelson Mandela addressed his first rally in Durban at Kings Park Stadium, where he delivered a defining message that shaped the trajectory of our nation. Speaking before more than 200,000 people, he called for peace, unity, and reconciliation, declaring, and I quote, ‘Take your guns, spears, and pangas and throw them in the sea. Close down the death factories. End this war now’.”

Xaba clarified financial resources were not diverted from service delivery projects to fund the statues but were from allocations made in previous years’ budgets.

“We are aware that detractors may attempt to peddle a misleading narrative suggesting otherwise. Let it be unequivocally stated, service delivery remains our foremost priority, and the municipality continues to channel resources towards projects that directly benefit our communities.

“The statues stand as symbols of heritage and pride, funded responsibly and transparently, without compromising the delivery of essential services to our people."

Xaba said the city was also preserving existing statues to reflect the diverse histories.

“In this context, we are engaging the consul-general of Portugal to relocate the sculpture of the renowned Portuguese poet, Fernando Pessoa, from the city centre to the Durban Botanical Gardens. This initiative will not only honour and preserve the legacy of this literary icon but will also promote the shared heritage of South Africa and Portugal.”

TimesLIVE