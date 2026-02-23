Rape case investigated at Zimbane campus of TVET College

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are investigating after a student at the Zimbane campus at the King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in Mthatha was allegedly raped by a fellow student in an out-of-campus student residence on Valentine’s Day.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident allegedly took place at about 1am.

“It is alleged that a 19-year-old was drinking liquor with a group of other people in one of the student residences.

“It is believed that she passed out and later woke up with signs of possible sexual assault,” Mawisa said.

“Police have taken forensic samples from the person of interest for further investigation. There is no arrest at this stage.”

The college has condemned the alleged incident.

It also confirmed that both the victim and suspect were registered as students.

Principal Mqondiso Bhikisha said the institution adopted zero-tolerance towards gender-based violence or any other form of violence.

“There is an ongoing investigation from the college in consultation with social partners namely the SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and higher education to ensure that justice prevails,” he said.

“TVET Colleges are conducive and safe spaces for teaching and learning, there is no room for GBV and femicide.

“The college is committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of students to ensure that teaching and learning continue unabated.”

The Zimbane campus does not have its own in-house student residence.

The private student residence is about a five-minute walk from the campus.

“There are stringent and precautionary measures through monitoring of college and NSFAS-accredited accommodation to ensure compliance with NSFAS guidelines,” Bhikisha said.

“The strengthening of NSFAS-accredited accommodation is priority number one for the betterment of living conditions for students.”

He appealed to students and the community to allow law enforcement agencies and the college to deal with the matter and ensure that justice was served.

Student Representative Council president Mbeko Ngxishi said the alleged incident had left everyone rattled and anxious.

“To be honest, we are not happy.

“We are all pained at what is said to have happened but the alleged perpetrator has been suspended, which makes us happy.

“Ideally, it would be conducive if all students stayed inside the campus to ensure their safety.

“Only the Mthatha campus has residences inside campus. In Zimbane, students stay at home or rent in private student residences,” he said.

However, Ngxishi said the college was also battling another scourge, with many students indulging in alcohol whenever the NSFAS allocations were paid out.

“We just know a case will be reported every Monday whether its assault or GBV-related.

“We are deeply saddened at this incident.

“I believe maybe we need to sensitise students about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption.”

Ngxishi said they were not happy with the pace of the investigation.

