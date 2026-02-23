Rural girl’s journey from Mooiplaas to medical intern

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven years ago, a determined 18-year-old from Mooiplaas made headlines after achieving six distinctions in her matric exams and missing a seventh by just one percentage point.

Seven years ago, a determined 18-year-old from Mooiplaas made headlines after achieving six distinctions in her matric exams and missing a seventh by just one percentage point.

Today, that same young woman, Asenathi Mandongana, now 25, has come full circle, returning home as a first-year medical intern at Frere Hospital.

In 2019, the Dispatch reported on how Mandongana, a pupil at Kwenxurha Senior Secondary School in Mooiplaas overcame difficult circumstances to excel academically.

Raised by a single mother, who worked as a cleaner whenever she could find employment, Mandongana’s success was not only a personal achievement but a victory for her entire community.

Her journey changed in 2016 when she met senior education official, Anilkumar Kesava Pillai during a visit to her school.

Pillai, who had previously served as principal of the school in the early 2000s, was told by a mathematics teacher about a bright pupil who was performing well despite challenging circumstances.

“I remember the first time I met her. Normally children are shy, but she was smiling, and the teachers told me she was very good and that if she could be supported, she could go far.”

From that moment, a mentorship began. Pillai helped arrange extra lessons in maths and science and later exposed her to a talent development programme in partnership with Stellenbosch University for high achievers.

He and his family opened their home to her when she needed a quiet place to study.

“One thing I liked about her character, was that she never tried to exploit the relationship, but she only asked for the minimum she needed to continue her studies,” he said

She always wanted to survive, not to take advantage.”

With that support, Mandongana passed grade 11 and 12 with distinctions and was accepted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

“I wanted a career where I could help people,” Mandongana said.

“At first I thought about becoming a teacher, but I realised that wasn’t for me. In grade 10, I started thinking about medicine, and once I learned more about it, I really enjoyed it.”

She enrolled for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree, although the qualification normally takes six years to complete, it took her seven.

“University was very hard,” she said.

“Not because I didn’t understand the work, but because the volume was overwhelming. There was just so much to learn.”

Despite the pressure, she says she enjoyed her university years. She formed a close circle of friends early in her first year.

“We studied together, supported each other and also had a good social life. That balance helped me a lot,” she said.

One of the most eye-opening parts of her training was being exposed to different communities, including rural villages.

“It was very interesting to see a different side of life that I hadn’t experienced before, but it reminded me why I chose medicine in the first place.”

There were challenges along the way, Pillai mentioned a difficult period during her fourth and fifth years when she faced academic pressure.

“We were worried, but she overcame it. She even started tutoring to support herself. She never just depended on anyone.”

Now, after completing her degree, Mandongana has begun the next stage of her journey, a two-year internship at Frere Hospital.

After the internship, she will complete one year of community service before registering as an independent medical practitioner.

“Right now, I’m in my first year of internship, and it feels good to be back home and serving the community.”

Pillai said for him, her appointment is deeply personal, as it often gives him mixed emotions and a sense of pride.

“I always say I have three doctors at home now,” he said.

“She is like my third daughter. We are truly proud of her.”

He said her story is proof of what mentorship and determination can achieve.

“In life, it’s easy for a rural girl to be distracted from her goals. But she always stayed focused,” said Pillai.

Even now, I tell her she must continue and specialise, maybe in paediatrics. She must become a role model for others.”

Back in 2019, Mandongana encouraged other pupils to stay consistent and prioritise their studies, even when home circumstances make it difficult.

“We live in a community where education is not always prioritised,” Mandongana said

“You are expected to do chores and help at home, but it won’t hurt to sacrifice an hour or two of sleep. In the end, it becomes worthwhile.”

Her mother, Bulelwa Mandongana, said then that she was grateful to every teacher who helped her daughter succeed, and as a single parent surviving on odd jobs, their support meant everything.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch