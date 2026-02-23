Setback proves to be ideal opportunity for entrepreneur

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marius Prinsloo moved to East London from the Highveld 16 or so years ago to take up a job as a cabinet builder.

The job offer was from a reputable company, which on the surface seemed to be highly efficient, profitable and a decent employer.

“Unfortunately, the success was short-lived, and they closed soon after I started.

“While it did set me back, I realised it was the ideal opportunity to start my own business.

“I designed a logo and company stationery and sent out quotes for work.

“Success was quite surprising and I immediately picked up contracts from the customers of the company that closed down.

“I had seven people working in the company, split into two teams,” he said.

MD Cabinetry and Boardsmiths, the name of the new company, were in demand and things were looking up.

The company specialised in kitchen, bathroom and bedroom cabinets, shelving and home pubs. Then disaster struck.

“In quick succession I had two problems: a badly broken ankle which required some innovative surgery, followed by a heart attack, which kept me out of the workshop.

“We dropped from seven employees down to two.

“I was effectively out of action but I had a colleague who kept jobs going, as I limped along to a full recovery, and that’s how we have stayed, a two-men team.

“I’m not bossy enough to handle more than that.

“Plus, it is remarkable how much work two people can get through without getting in each other’s way.

“My late father was a farmer ... and he had a saying that has stuck with me: ‘If you want to eat tonight then you had better work hard today’. And we do.”

Prinsloo’s innovative spirit came to the fore at school when the pupils were tasked with building a machine that worked.

“I collected scrap metal, cleaned it up and built a working guillotine with a sharpened blade. It was massive.

“On exhibition day my dad had to take it to school in his work bakkie.

“I never tested it but it would have been lethal. I was always tinkering with stuff.”

From school he joined the mines as a winding engine driver, which has three operators that control the huge lifts’ cables that take the shifts into the work area and bring them out again when the day is done.

One driver is at the top of the shaft, one at the bottom and one inside the cage.

“I did it for nine years and I could feel my brain disintegrating from boredom, so I resigned.”

He joined a cabinet maker in White River but the company closed due to a delayed tender which caused cash flow problems, but he got a job offer in East London, which he took and relocated with his family.

However, bad luck dogged him again and the company shut down.

“Fortunately I immediately got another carpentry contract and that was the start of a great run, which has kept going.

“I did a big job with My Pond Hotel, in Port Alfred, involving 10 rooms and the bar. I recently did the reception area for the auditor-general.

“I’ve also done work for the Baobab group ... where I remodelled the kitchens and lounges many years ago.

“I’m really comfortable and content with things as they are at MD, and if we continue to work diligently then as my father said: ‘We will be able to eat dinner.’”

