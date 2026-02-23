Unemployment expected to top agenda in premier’s address

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will deliver his State of the Province Address on Thursday.

Opposition parties and the business fraternity in the Eastern Cape expect premier Oscar Mabuyane to prioritise the province’s high unemployment rate during Thursday’s state of the province address.

Mabuyane will deliver his second Sopa of the seventh administration at the provincial legislature’s Raymond Mhlaba chamber in Bhisho.

The event will also serve as the official opening of the provincial legislature.

Political parties, the business fraternity and other stakeholders voiced their expectations.

Black Business Forum chair Luthando Bara said they expected this year’s address to move beyond broad commitments and speak directly to the economic realities facing businesses and communities across the Eastern Cape.

He said at the centre of their expectations was a focused plan for economic growth that was measurable, practical and anchored in sectors where the province had real competitive advantages.

“The Eastern Cape cannot continue to rely on potential alone.

“We need a deliberate programme to stimulate investment, expand local production, and unlock value in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, oceans economy initiatives and township enterprise.

“Job creation must be treated as the primary test of policy success,” Bara said.

“With unemployment still devastating families and communities, the province must prioritise initiatives that support labour-absorbing industries, scale public employment programmes into pathways for entrepreneurship, and ensure that government procurement actively supports local businesses rather than large external suppliers.”

The deteriorating state of infrastructure in the province remained a critical concern for business.

“Roads, water systems, electricity reliability, industrial parks and logistics networks are the backbone of economic activity,” he said.

“Their decline raises costs, discourages investment and weakens competitiveness.

“We expect the Sopa to outline a funded, time-bound infrastructure recovery plan that includes maintenance targets, accountability measures, and opportunities for local contractors and suppliers.”

He called for the creation of a “genuinely enabling” environment for SMMEs.

This, according to Bara, would mean simplifying compliance processes, improving access to finance, accelerating payments to suppliers and ensuring that provincial departments meet their procurement targets for SMMEs.

“The province’s challenges are too large for the government to address alone.

“Structured collaboration with business formations, investors, development finance institutions and community organisations must become standard practice, not an occasional exercise,” he said.

In his previous Sopa, Mabuyane said his government would focus on interrelated strategic priorities which included inclusive growth, job creation, reduction of poverty and a capable development state.

The EFF’s provincial chair, Zilindile Vena, however, said though Mabuyane’s previous address was filled with commitments about job creation, infrastructure delivery, improvement of public health facilities, support for rural economies and the stabilisation of municipalities, the lived reality in communities was contrary.

“The people deserve to know how many permanent and sustainable jobs have actually been created since the last address, not projections or intentions, but real employment opportunities that have improved household conditions.

“We expect a clear account of which economic programmes have been implemented, where they have been implemented and who has benefited from them.

“On infrastructure, the premier must report in practical terms which projects that were announced have been completed, which remain incomplete and what resources have been spent,” Vena said.

The DA’s provincial chair, Andrew Whitfield, said Mabuyane had to explain how he intended to use the budget to grow the province’s economy.

“The economy in the Eastern Cape is not growing, it is declining, unemployment is increasing every year, the province has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

“So that means he is doing something wrong, that means he is not providing clear leadership on economic policy in the Eastern Cape.”

Whitfield also said the provincial government had not improved industrialisation in the province.

The UDM’s Noncedo Zinti said they expected the Sopa to confront the challenges faced by people in the province with honesty and urgency.

“Unemployment remains the greatest crisis in our province, especially among the youth.

“We want to hear clear, practical plans that will stimulate local economic growth, support small businesses and create sustainable jobs.

“Our small towns are deteriorating — they are dirty, neglected and economically stagnant.

“Revitalising these towns must be a priority, not only through cleaning and maintenance, but by restoring dignity and economic activity,” she said.

Zinti said there must be decisive action against corruption.

“Public funds must serve the people of the Eastern Cape, not individuals.

“Accountability and clean governance are essential if we are to restore public trust and move our province forward.”

