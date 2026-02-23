US customs agency will stop collecting tariffs on Tuesday

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12.01am EST on Tuesday, more than three days after the US Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.
The CBP said in a message to shippers on its cargo systems messaging service it will deactivate all tariff codes associated with US President Donald Trump’s earlier IEEPA-related orders from Tuesday.
The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the US Supreme Court on Friday.
Reuters
