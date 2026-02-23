WATCH | Farmer suffers R1.5m loss in Tsolo floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Another devastating storm swept through Tsolo in the Kumkani Mhlontlo local municipality on Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

About 30 households were affected after heavy flooding damaged homes, schools, and businesses. Several gravel access roads were washed away, and bridges were flooded, severely disrupting movement in and around the town.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa confirmed the damage on Sunday. A video widely circulated on social media showed a small bridge on the main road linking Tsolo and Nqaqharhu submerged under water, preventing vehicles and pedestrians from crossing.

Farmers were among those hardest hit.

Mzuyanda Mvelase, who runs a farm in Ntabelanga village near Tsolo, said all his crops were destroyed in the floods, including 10,000 spinach heads, 25,000 cabbages, soya beans, sugar beans, maize, and potatoes.

He estimated his losses at more than R1.5m.

“I am left with nothing and do not know what I will do. Month-end is coming, and I have 15 people I have to pay salaries,” a dejected Mvelase said.

“Nothing was insured. I have been sleeping the whole day after this incident, as I do not know who to turn to. The rains have caused a lot of damage.”

Apart from having off-take agreements with the Eyoluntu Project Market Agency, which runs the Kei Fresh Produce Market in Mthatha, Mvelase also supplies vegetables to at least seven Boxer shops in the Eastern Cape and several Spar outlets.

Mangcotywa said the R396 main route between Tsolo and Nqaqharhu had sustained significant damage, resulting in limited accessibility and disruption to transport services.

“Local shops and supermarkets were also affected by the flooding, with water damage reported to stock and building structures. This impacted normal business operations and access to essential goods for the community,” she said.

No fatalities had been reported.

“Residents are experiencing difficulties accessing basic services and transport due to road damage. Business operations remain disrupted. Assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of damage to properties and infrastructure.”

She said humanitarian relief would be required to assist families whose homes had been affected.

In Ntibane village, Ntibane Full Service School also suffered extensive damage. Principal Sikhunjulwe Maku said four classrooms and a kitchen, all prefab structures, were blown away by strong winds.

“It was strong, and people’s homes have been damaged,” he said.

“It’s an open secret that stormwater drainage is non-existent in this town — AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga traditional council head Nkosi Phakamisa Zwelethu Tyali

AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga traditional council head Nkosi Phakamisa Zwelethu Tyali confirmed a Boxer shop in Tsolo had been flooded. He described the CBD as “underwater” after the heavy rain.

“It’s an open secret that stormwater drainage is non-existent in this town. The roads in the CBD, which were already in a poor state, have become worse.”

He said ploughing fields had been washed away and warned that continued heavy rainfall could lead to erosion of grazing land.

South African Weather Service forecaster Tokelo Chiloane recently told the Dispatch a combination of seasonal factors and weather systems had contributed to the severity of recent storms.

She said persistent rainfall since the start of summer had left the ground saturated, making homes and infrastructure more vulnerable.

“During summer, thunderstorms tend to become severe, with strong winds and excessive lightning,” Chiloane said.

A cut-off low-pressure system was responsible for much of the recent rainfall in the Eastern Cape.

“This system can last a day or up to five days. Wherever it moves, it triggers storms and can lead to flooding.”

Chiloane said above-normal rainfall had been forecast for summer and autumn, with cold fronts expected to become more frequent as the province transitions into autumn.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed several rural access roads and bridges were affected by Saturday’s rain in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality. Minor damage was also reported in the Sakhisizwe local municipality.

“The bridges are there, and their structures have not been affected. It is the roads linking to them that have been damaged. We have contractors working on projects in that area, and we will have to divert them to attend to the damaged roads. We need to repair those using contractors who are in the system,” he said.

He warned road users not to attempt to cross flooded bridges.

“Those can be the difference between life and death.”

The department is also working with institutions of higher learning to explore ways of constructing infrastructure, including bridges, capable of withstanding increasingly severe weather conditions, he said.

