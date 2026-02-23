WATCH | Security company and alleged CIT robbers in Verulam gun battle

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers engaged in an intensive gun battle with alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects on the Old Inanda Road in Brindhaven, north of Durban, on Monday.
Rusa received multiple calls from the public reporting a robbery in progress as well as the sound of explosions.
Rusa head Prem Balram said officers encountered alleged spotters armed with high-calibre rifles.
A response vehicle was shot at, but officers were not injured.
Balram said the suspects fled the scene in two cars towards Inanda. He was not able to confirm whether any suspects were injured.
Rusa’s helicopter was deployed to conduct an aerial search.
🚨 Reaction Unit SA officers engaged in a shootout with CIT robbers on Old Inanda Road, Brindhaven, KZN. Suspects fled in 2 vehicles toward Inanda; RUSA’s R44 helicopter is now searching. No officers injured, suspect injuries unknown.— SA NATIONAL TRAFFIC UPDATES (@lnnocent191535) February 23, 2026
#KZN #CITRobbery #CrimeAlert pic.twitter.com/7h60zbkJln
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.