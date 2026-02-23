WATCH | Security company and alleged CIT robbers in Verulam gun battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A gang who allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Old Inanda Road on Monday exchanged gunfire with private security company Reaction Unit South Africa.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers engaged in an intensive gun battle with alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects on the Old Inanda Road in Brindhaven, north of Durban, on Monday.

Rusa received multiple calls from the public reporting a robbery in progress as well as the sound of explosions.

Rusa head Prem Balram said officers encountered alleged spotters armed with high-calibre rifles.

A response vehicle was shot at, but officers were not injured.

Balram said the suspects fled the scene in two cars towards Inanda. He was not able to confirm whether any suspects were injured.

Rusa’s helicopter was deployed to conduct an aerial search.

