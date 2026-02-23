We can’t afford to lose this province, Mokonyane tells mourners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Struggle stalwart, former MPL and ANC Women's League member Debra Komose was laid to rest at the weekend. Picture: Thabang Maseko

The ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, has urged the party’s provincial structures not to be divided by the upcoming provincial conference scheduled for March.

Mokonyane was speaking during the funeral service of struggle stalwart and former MPL Debra Komose at the Calvary Christian Centre in Quigney on Saturday.

Delivering a eulogy, she urged party members present to pray for the province.

“We must pray for this province because the Eastern Cape is not in a coalition.

“We must make sure this upcoming conference does not make us lose this [province] and it does not divide the ANC.

“We can’t afford to lose this province. Contest for elections must not make us tear each other apart,” Mokonyane said.

“What we see currently is bad, contest must be a contest, it must not be destruction of the ANC.”

She further urged branch members to vote with their conscience.

“In your BGMs, go and vote for who you want, after that, don’t involve yourself in factionalism and support the ANC.

“Don’t support individuals and rather support the party.

“Debra never hit anyone with a chair. When you leave here, don’t bring wrong antics in the branch meetings of the ANC.

“Some people no longer attend our meetings because of how we conduct ourselves,” she said.

Mokonyane’s comments come as the party is preparing for its elective conference on March 27.

ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane and former ally, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are set to face off for the party’s top position, with Mabuyane running for a third term as provincial chair.

A number of regions, including BCM’s Dr WB Rubusana, and the provincial ANC Youth League, being the latest, have pledged their support for Mabuyane ahead of the conference.

The funeral was attended by more than a hundred party members, leaders from the ANC Women’s League, DR WB Rubusana and the party’s chaplaincy.

Former women’s league presidents Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Bathabile Dlamini, current ANCWL president Sisisi Tolashe and BCM mayor Princess Faku were also in attendance.

Komose was a former chair of the women’s caucus in the provincial legislature.

She also served as a member of the legislature’s rural development, sport and recreation and co-operative governance committees since 2014.

ANCWL provincial co-ordinator and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said Komose was a true warrior for justice and equality.

“Her tireless efforts in the fight for workers’ rights and her unwavering dedication to the ANC’s values have made her a respected figure in our movement.

“We have lost not just a leader, but a mother figure to many who sought guidance, support and inspiration,” Fanta said.

Tolashe said they had learnt a lot from Komose.

“She was a fierce advocate for the idea that the national liberation movement would be incomplete without the total emancipation of women.

“We as the women’s league have lost a soldier, a leader who knew who she was.

“In whatever she did, she was not alone, she made sure that she mobilised everyone.

“Thank you comrade Debra for your teachings and being an example to us and your family,” Tolashe said.

