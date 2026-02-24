A call to action to prioritise building schools in poor and rural areas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the start of each academic year, the conversation tends to centre on matric pass rates with the release of grade 12 final exam results. It sets the tone for discussions and influences the department of education’s strategy for the new year.

The Eastern Cape fell short of its target of an 87% pass for the class of 2025, achieving only 84.17%. This was slightly down from the previous year’s 84.98%.

With the Eastern Cape ranking the lowest of all provinces, officials had to go back to the drawing board, identify the challenges and devise a plan of intervention.

The barriers, however, differ from school to school.

A day in the life of a grade 12 pupil at Lukhozi High School in Debenek near Qonce looks very different to that of a child at a better resourced school, yet both will write the same final exam come October.

At Lukhozi, pupils talk of not having enough textbooks and being taught in classrooms that leak on rainy days.

Walls have huge cracks, windows are broken and writing on the blackboard in one classroom is a safety hazard because of the gaping holes in the floor.

With only seven classrooms for 280 pupils, pupils lose at least two hours of valuable teaching time every day because there aren’t enough classrooms for all the subjects on offer.

When learning begins for one group, another waits outside under the tree for their turn.

For years, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has been lauded as an opportunity to catapult schools into the digital future. However, at this 50-year-old school in Ezihlahleni village, children do not even know how to use a computer.

“The department expects a high pass rate, and yet we are subjected to these infrastructural challenges,” a grade 12 pupil told the Dispatch.

Storm damage to the building in 2022 is finally being addressed by the department with the delivery of four prefab classrooms and disaster repairs valued at nearly R3m. But the intervention, four years later, is only a stopgap measure.

The community has for years pleaded for a new school. The delay in construction threatens the safety and future of the pupils and teachers.

The department said the cost of constructing a new school could only be confirmed after detailed planning, design work and site assessments were finalised.

A backlog of R82bn in infrastructure needs across the province highlights the scale of the problem.

The plight of Lukhozi High School is a call to action for government to prioritise building schools in poor and rural areas.

Providing a safe learning environment is essential to give every child the opportunity to succeed.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone