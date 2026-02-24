Accused transported in underwear from KZN to Lusikisiki, massacre trial hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men stand accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial. 18 people were shot dead in two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village. In the dock in the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki are Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekete, Aphiwe “AP ” Ndende and Mzukisi Ndamase.

Lawyers for two of the accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial told the Mthatha High Court on Monday that their clients were transported long distances after their arrests without being allowed to dress, arguing that their rights were violated.

Counsel for Bonga Hintsa and Aphiwe Ndende said the men were arrested in Port Shepstone on October 16 2024, wearing only their underwear, and were driven from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape in that state.

“My client was arrested half-naked, only wearing his trunks [boxer shorts].

“Together with [Ndende] they were transported from Port Shepstone to Lusikisiki,” Zama Somahela, who represents Hintsa, said.

Mawande Nokwali, for Ndende, told judge Richard Brooks that the treatment of the accused was inhumane and they were not treated with dignity.

Hintsa and Ndende were arrested in Bhobhoyi township in Port Shepstone, along with another man, Onele “Fish” Jele, who is not linked to the Lusikisiki killings but was wanted in connection with a separate murder case in Flagstaff.

Their photographs had been circulated in the media a day before their arrests.

Another accused, Songezo Mashiya Vuma, was arrested later.

Since Friday, the defence has been cross-examining Sergeant Noluthando Rapita, a member of the task team investigating the killings.

Nokwali told the court that even after arriving in the Eastern Cape, the accused were not provided with clothes until shortly before being detained at the Lusikisiki police station.

“They spent the whole day just wearing trunks,” Somahela said.

Rapita denied the allegations, stating that the men were fully dressed when she received them at Mbizana from Port Shepstone police.

She also denied that they were assaulted, injured or ill-treated.

The defence further alleged that the police vehicle used to transport the accused was overcrowded.

“There were four people in the back seat of the vehicle. Our clients were seated in the centre and there were two policemen, one on their left and another on their right,” Somahela said.

Rapita disputed this, saying there were three people in the back seat and that the accused were transported in separate vehicles.

The lawyers also questioned inconsistencies in Rapita’s pocketbook entries relating to the timing of events on October 16.

Rapita told the court that her diary and pocketbook were among items damaged when her home was affected by floods.

The defence has also challenged the admissibility of confessions by the accused, arguing they were obtained under duress.

Nokwali said police had failed to prove that his client’s rights were properly explained, contending that the confession was coerced.

The court is conducting a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether the statements are admissible.

Under cross-examination, Rapita maintained that the accused were treated professionally and that their rights were respected.

The Lusikisiki massacre left 18 people — including 15 women and a 13-year-old boy — dead in Ngobozana village on September 28 2024.

The case was postponed to Tuesday, when a former Port Shepstone policeman is expected to testify via video link from Brazil.

