Armed guards block access by rightful owners to Fish River resort

An American based company has ambitious plans to reopen the once iconic Fish River Resort. The uncertainty surrounding the land claim and financial pressure led to the closure of the Fish River Resort in 2017.

Armed security personnel working for a US-based investment group are continuing to block the Prudhoe community, who own the Fish River resort near Port Alfred, from accessing the property, despite several court rulings ordering the company to vacate the site.

The courts have instructed businesswoman Vuyokazi Batana, who represents the company in SA, to halt all work at the former casino hotel and leave the premises.

On Monday, members of the Prudhoe community — who secured ownership of the property after a protracted land claim — blocked the resort’s entrance to stop Batana, who still occupies the site, from bringing in a new construction crew.

“We told them that they won’t do any work because MamTshawe [Batana] is not here and we do not know you,” said a community member.

“We told them to turn around and leave. We told them to tell MamTshawe [Batana] what we said and they called her.

“MamTshawe takes scrap metal [stripped from the former hotel during renovations] and sells it but we don’t see this money. They have taken four loads [of scrap].

“Today another truck came and we turned them away.”

Security guards stationed at the gates refused the Dispatch entry to the resort, saying access might have been possible had journalists arranged the visit in advance.

This came after one of the guards claimed he phoned Batana to inform her that workers were speaking to the media.

The guard said entry could only be considered after first consulting Batana.

“You can’t go in because you did not go through her first. You should have spoken with her first. I can’t allow you to go through,” he said.

Batana, meanwhile, had refused to comment or engage with the Dispatch when called on Friday and ignored calls and messages on Monday.

Workers alleged they were constantly monitored by the security team, who followed and monitored them while they spoke to the Dispatch.

The previous contractor who was working there complained that they had not been paid and are owed millions — Masixole Kom, board member for the Prudhoe trust

Board member for the Prudhoe trust, Masixole Kom said the board had been informed of the new contractor being denied access by the community members.

“The previous contractor who was working there complained that they had not been paid and are owed millions,” Kom said.

While the new construction company was unable to gain access, the previous contractor appointed by the consortium of US-based Joktel and Batana’s EzamaTshawe confirmed it is still owed money for work completed at the resort.

LIC Electrical Projects has accused the consortium of owing it as much as R2.1m in unpaid wages incurred between November and January.

An LIC manager, who declined to give his name, said the company had been required to pay contractors who were not employed by LIC, as well as cover costs for functions, with assurances that the money would be reimbursed once invoices were submitted.

The money, he said, was never paid.

The manager said LIC had been contracted to demolish structures, clear the site and install electrical infrastructure at the resort, with financial terms agreed before work began.

“We gave them our rates, they approved them, and before we went on site there was a groundbreaking.

“On that occasion Batana asked us to look for [people] who could do decor as if she was going to pay, but later on she said that because we knew the people we should pay them and then send her the invoices.”

Batana has continued efforts to proceed with development at the resort despite legal battles that have gone against her and prohibit construction on the site.

In December, Batana tried unsuccessfully to overturn a court interdict halting all development at the once-luxurious hotel and casino.

The ruling disrupted plans for a proposed 126- to 250-room hotel development, with the first phase initially scheduled for February.

