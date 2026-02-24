Fire disrupts travel at Cape Town International Airport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What was meant to be a routine afternoon departure turned into hours of confusion and uncertainty after a fire on the landing side of Cape Town International Airport forced the temporary suspension of international flights and disrupted domestic travel.

When Linda Sobek, 43, and her husband arrived at the airport for her 2pm flight to Johannesburg, they were met with unexpected chaos.

“We had a 2pm flight and it’s very dark here. Even when you go buy snacks at Woolies we have to pay cash. Nothing is working in here,” she said.

Sobek had been in Cape Town celebrating her husband’s birthday and was due to return home on Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t know what will happen. There is a lady who has a connecting flight to Germany and she is stuck here,” she said.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed that international departures were temporarily suspended after a fire broke out on the landside of the airport in the morning.

Acsa spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said the suspension was a precautionary and temporary measure to ensure passenger safety.

Incoming international flights were diverted to alternative airports, while those that had already landed were being processed.

“Passengers travelling on domestic departures or arriving on domestic flights are advised to check directly with their airlines and the Acsa mobile app for the latest flight information,” Dijoe said.

He added that the fire had been extinguished and that all passengers, staff and visitors were safe.

“Passenger safety remains our priority. We understand that this incident may have caused concern, and we urge all passengers and visitors to follow security instructions and proceed to designated places of safety as directed by airport personnel,” he said.

The fire also affected network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other essential operational systems, resulting in payment systems and airline check-in processes being disrupted.

No injuries reported

Flysafair said several flights to and from Cape Town were delayed.

“No injuries were reported but the airport’s electrical and operations systems were affected. As a result, the airport has reduced its arrival and departure rates, leading to delays,” the airline said.

In an update at 1.50pm, FlySafair said the baggage-handling system at the airport was unavailable.

It advised travellers: “If you are travelling from Cape Town today, we strongly recommend travelling with carry-on baggage only, where possible. This will help minimise delays and allow for a smoother airport experience.”

Acsa said investigations into the cause of the fire were under way and that further updates would be issued as soon as verified information becomes available.

