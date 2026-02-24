Kupelo to apply for discharge in matric certificate fraud case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior health department employee Sizwe Kupelo plans to bring a Section 174 discharge application in his fraud case.

The request to acquit the deputy director for communications was made by the defence at the close of the state’s because, it said, the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence for a conviction.

However, the state has indicated it will oppose the application.

After the state wrapped up its case against Kupelo in the East London commercial crimes court on Monday, his attorney, Elias Makhanya, told the court they would bring the application.

This was after the last state witness, senior forensic audit unit official Godfrey Howes, from the provincial treasury, testified.

He said that since Kupelo’s employment in the office of the premier in April 2002 until last November and the health department, where he currently works, his remuneration had been more than R16m.

He said the investigating officer asked him to provide a statement regarding the earnings.

Kupelo faces two counts of fraud, two counts of uttering and forgery.

The case relates to him allegedly submitting fraudulent matric results to the department when they were requested by his supervisor, Siyanda Manana.

It was made very clear even earlier on that he doesn’t have a matric certificate. We placed it on record — Elias Makhanya, attorney

On the sidelines of the trial, Makhanya said the case was still sub judice, but that the state had failed to prove loss and harm it suffered through his employment.

He maintained that there was no matric requirement for the position Kupelo was employed for in 2002.

“It was made very clear even earlier on that he doesn’t have a matric certificate. We placed it on record.

“The issue to be determined is where this certificate that all of a sudden emanates in September 2021 came from, not from his personal file,” he said.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said they believed the application would not be successful.

“We believe strongly that we adduced enough evidence before this court for Mr Kupelo to answer.

“We brought enough witnesses that we believe have proved our case beyond reasonable doubt; that, for starters, a certificate that is fraudulent in the name of Mr Kupelo was submitted in his application, and we brought a witness to that effect.

“We brought witnesses who told the court that when Mr Kupelo was hired, many rules that were supposed to have been followed were burned to satisfy or to achieve the goal of hiring him.

“The advertisement for that post he applied for required a post-matric qualification, which means you must have a matric certificate.

“Here, we are talking about a situation wherein someone else could have done the same job had he not misrepresented himself.

“The government incurred these costs. Makhanya agrees with us that money was paid to him due to his misrepresentation.

“He is assisting the state case in that issue, because if he hadn’t submitted that certificate, that money would not have been paid to him,” Tyali said.

A ruling on the application will be made on April 22.

The defence is expected to submit its heads of argument by March 19, while the state is expected to file its answering heads by April 10.

