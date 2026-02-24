News

Patients allegedly volunteer to mop clinic floors

Neither of the two cleaners at the facility had reported for duty at the time

Patients at a Limpopo health clinic helped mop the floors because the two staff responsible for the task had not yet reported for duty. Stock photo. (budabar / 123rf)

A viral social media video showing patients at Burgersfort Clinic mopping the floor before receiving services is under investigation by the Limpopo department of health.

“Preliminary reports indicate that one of the consulting rooms was flooded. Unfortunately, neither of the two cleaners at the facility had reported for duty at the time, and the nursing staff therefore commenced cleaning in an effort to resume services without delay,” the department said.

Some patients who had arrived to collect chronic medication “voluntarily offered to assist so that services could continue speedily”.

The department said its policies do not permit voluntary work within health-care facilities whether by general members of the community or patients.

An internal investigation “to establish the full facts” has been instituted.

