Some parents demand reinstatement of principal at centre of R1m spending scandal

Aggrieved parents at Mdantsane’s Ulwazi High School have accused the Eastern Cape education department of dragging its feet in finalising the disciplinary process of suspended principal Mihlali Makhalima, who is implicated in a R1m spending scandal.

The parents, some of whom reportedly feel the department had sidelined them after initiating the process, are expected to discuss the possibility of Makhalima’s reinstatement in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Letters inviting parents to the meeting have been sent out amid speculation on social media that Makhalima could return to work soon.

It is understood that several parents want the department to reinstate him because the school appears to be in disarray due to his absence.

Makhalima was suspended about four months ago after he allegedly spent more than R1m meant for school meals, learning materials and maintenance on alcohol, fancy restaurants, fuel and other luxuries.

Ulwazi is a no-fee school that recorded a 100% matric pass rate in 2024 and 98.3% in 2025.

The parents have raised concerns over how the department handled the disciplinary process, with some saying it should have already been wrapped up.

Without going into details, some sources have leapt to Makhalima’s defence, blaming “serious personal issues” between him and a top education district office official as the disciplinary process drags on.

“He will be back on February 25. The SGB [school governing body] will update the parents and the media ... full details [will be available there],” one parent said.

However, it is understood that the department had ruled out Makhalima’s return for now, citing legal issues.

SGB chair Siyabonga Stompi and Makhalima declined to comment on Tuesday.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

In October, Mtima confirmed the principal’s suspension and said the deputy would act in his place.

“The full-blown investigation is under way and its purpose is to verify the legitimacy of the claims … The legal processes are to start soon.”

At the time, Mtima said school funds had allegedly been misused for the past 16 months, but the school had continued to function properly despite this.

“We have ensured that the suspension of Makhalima does not affect the examination process of the grade 12 pupils, and we intend to pursue criminal and disciplinary action against any officials found complicit in the misuse of funds.”

