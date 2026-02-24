Spirit of KuGompo an enduring thread through region’s vision for freedom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Even though East London had a Xhosa name, eMonti, the now proposed East London name change is KuGompo

The Spirit of East London in “Little England”

Two histories, one war. Two radically opposed visions for the place known as East London, and now KuGompo, were forged in violence.

The nostalgia for “good old England” is a comforting fiction that sidesteps a harder truth — our history was not peacefully transplanted from Britain but carved out in frontier wars, dispossession and resistance.

I recently came across an 1848 notebook at Rhodes University, written by Sir Harry Smith, the forceful and often ruthless colonial governor who directed Britain’s bloody Eastern Cape frontier wars against the Xhosa people.

The notebook appears in Bruce Gordon’s 1932 MA thesis, East London: Its Foundations and Early Development as a Port. It is revealing not only of Smith’s military thinking, but also of his imaginative ambitions.

With his pen, he dished out many of our city’s names, beginning with the phrase “little East London”.

While Smith drafted plans for his colonial utopia, the Xhosa nation was gathering its strength.

In the face of repeated invasions, chiefs and warriors drew inspiration from KuGompo — the rock on the coast west of the Buffalo River that symbolised courage, resilience and the will to resist.

How, then, did East London get its name?

The story begins with Smith’s desire to detach the eastern frontier from the Cape Colony and create a new “little England” in the east, with its capital at East London.

His ambition was not simply administrative. He sought to rebuild England in miniature on contested land, imposing British law, values and identity.

On May 10 1835, following the Sixth Frontier War, also known as the War of Hintsa, Governor Benjamin D’Urban annexed the territory between the Keiskamma and the Kei rivers, declaring it Queen Adelaide Province.

The new territory was to be administered separately from the Cape Colony and managed through treaties with African chieftaincies.

The colonial theory was straightforward — place a magistrate and missionary at the great place of each Xhosa chief.

Through this pairing of law and religion, the population would be “civilised” and pacified.

Officials believed that under such supervision the Xhosa would become less warlike and gradually appreciate the supposed long-term benefits of colonial rule.

But the experiment was short-lived. In December 1835, less than six months after its creation, Queen Adelaide Province was abandoned by the British Foreign Office.

The settler administration lacked the capacity to enforce treaty terms, and a powerful Aboriginal rights lobby in Britain was horrified by the pursuit, killing and beheading of King Hintsa by British troops. Anti-slavery activists joined the outcry. Annexation was reversed.

A decade later, after the Seventh Frontier War — the War of the Axe — the territory was re-annexed under Sir Harry Smith and renamed British Kaffraria.

It was designated a “Xhosa reserve” with a handful of white settlements. Chiefs would nominally govern their territories, but white magistrates would oversee them.

Smith wanted more than oversight. He rejected the Roman-Dutch legal traditions of the Cape and pushed for a thoroughly British ethos.

His vision of civilisation required the erosion of indigenous culture and custom. He believed the population should become English in character, reshaped by an influx of settlers from Britain.

During his five-year tenure, he attempted to ban lobola, suppress witchcraft and depose Paramount Chief Sandile of the Ngqika, nominal leader of the Rharhabe clans.

His disregard for Xhosa political authority and custom contributed directly to the outbreak of the Eighth Frontier War in 1850.

Amid renewed resistance, Smith turned his attention to logistics. He recognised the need for a port at the Buffalo River to supply arms and reinforcements by sea, breaking dependence on Port Elizabeth.

He established a corridor of military forts — from Fort Glamorgan at the river mouth through Fort Gray, Fort Pato and Fort Murray — to protect convoys to King William’s Town.

Looking out over the coastal plains, Smith saw the site of a new colonial capital. In his notebooks are sketches and notations imagining the development of the port and hinterland.

In a moment of imperial confidence, he named the town “London”, envisioning it as influential in the region as London was in Britain. The surrounding countryside would become counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Sussex.

British Kaffraria offered, in his view, a chance to impose a purer British order, free from the hybrid legal complexities of the Cape Colony.

The port, eventually renamed East London, would be the commercial hub of this new “little England”, thriving on English enterprise and missionary zeal.

Yet events overtook the vision. The Eighth Frontier War dragged into 1852. Smith was recalled to Britain and replaced by Sir George Cathcart, who proceeded to establish the town of East London at the Buffalo River mouth, largely based on Smith’s plans.

The dream, however, struggled against reality.

The 1850s brought drought, cattle disease, economic hardship and starvation. Tens of thousands of Xhosa people died.

The port failed to attract the anticipated wave of energetic English settlers. By the 1860s, British Kaffraria was financially crippled and compelled to accept incorporation into the Cape Colony to remain solvent.

Instead of English gentry, only a handful of ex-servicemen and several boatloads of impoverished German peasants — veterans of the Crimean War — arrived in the region.

More Germans than Britons settled the surrounding “counties”, though the town retained a distinctly English colonial character for more than a century.

Smith’s disregard for the welfare of the indigenous population proved equally enduring. Yet despite conquest, famine and incorporation, resistance persisted in new forms.

The Spirit of KuGompo and Freedom

Given this history, it is striking that more than 30 years after democracy, the city’s colonial name endured. By historical logic, it might have been among the first to change.

The new name, KuGompo, reaches directly into the region’s spiritual and political memory.

Gompo is a rock formation on the coast west of the Buffalo River. Chiefs, warriors and prophets gathered there at critical moments to seek ancestral guidance and renew their resolve.

The thunderous sound of waves striking the split rock was believed to be the drumming of Nguni ancestral water spirits — the abantu bomlambo.

During the frontier wars, the prophet and war-chief Makhanda Nxele brought his followers to Gompo after suffering heavy losses at the Battle of Grahamstown in 1819.

A commoner who rose to prominence through spiritual authority, Makhanda instructed his warriors to slaughter cattle so that the ancestors would rise from the sea to assist them. When they did not, he attributed the failure to wavering faith.

Four decades later, Nongqawuse urged the Xhosa to kill their cattle in the belief that ancestors would restore prosperity and drive settlers into the sea.

Near the Buffalo River, another prophetess, Nonkosi, described visions of spirits emerging from beneath the water promising resurrection and renewal.

The cattle-killing movement of 1856-1857 led to catastrophe. Tens of thousands of cattle were slaughtered. Crops were destroyed. Famine followed, undermining the agrarian base of Xhosa resistance and accelerating colonial domination.

Yet the spirit of Gompo did not vanish.

In the late 1920s and early 1930s, amid rising taxation and land dispossession, rumours spread that another great war was coming.

Workers were urged to join the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union in East London. Some proclaimed that ancestral forces would avenge colonial injustices.

In the 1990s a prophet from Kentani argued that democracy would not succeed until King Hintsa’s head was returned and buried with his body. Efforts were made to secure an apology and restitution from Britain.

In 2012 Xhosa mineworkers at Marikana invoked ancestral support as they occupied a koppie during a wage strike, framing their struggle in spiritual and cultural terms.

Across nearly two centuries, the spirit of Gompo has run like a thread through episodes of resistance, hope and renewal.

It has not been the only vision of freedom in this region, but it has been one of the earliest and most enduring.

The renaming of East London to KuGompo marks a shift from the imagined civility of “little England” to the harder memory of resistance. It acknowledges that this place was not born of transplanted English order but of contested ground, ancestral memory and struggle.

In that sense, the name change is not merely administrative. It is an invitation to confront the layered history of the city — its violence, its dreams and the long arc of resistance that shaped it.

The spirit of KuGompo and indigenous cultural restoration runs like a continuous thread through the history of Xhosa resistance to colonialism and offers a version of the dreams for freedom in the city and country.

It was not the only way people in the city and region dreamt of freedom, but it was one of the first and most enduring.