Two CIT suspects killed in KZN police shootout

A rifle believed to have been abandoned by fleeing cash-in-transit robbers in Verulam on Monday.

Two men who were allegedly part of a gang who robbed a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday were killed in a police shootout in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said at least 12 suspects robbed the CIT vehicle at the corner of Jabu Ngcobo and Fairview roads in Verulam on Monday.

“The suspects brought the cash delivery truck to a standstill and allegedly robbed security guards of their three firearms before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Just after midnight on Tuesday, police gathered intelligence that some of the suspects who were involved in the robbery were hiding in Edendale,” he said.

When police arrived at the house, a shootout ensued.

“Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout, and one suspect narrowly evaded arrest. Police found three firearms, two rifles and a handgun, with several rounds of ammunition in the possession of the suspects.”

A VW Polo, which was allegedly used in the commission of the robbery, was also found at the scene. A bakkie with numerous number plates was found in the garage.

No police officer was injured during the shootout and the search for the other suspects is ongoing.

Private security company officers from Reaction Unit of South Africa (Rusa) who responded to the robbery site also exchanged gunfire with the suspects on Monday.

Rusa head Prem Balram said when members responded to the incident, the suspects abandoned several money boxes before fleeing the scene in two cars towards Inanda.

Their helicopter was deployed to conduct an aerial search for the suspects.

“During the operation, the crew observed a female member of the public waving and directing attention towards a nearby farm,” he said.

The pilot and crew conducted a search of the surrounding area and found a rifle and two 9mm pistols believed to have been discarded by the fleeing suspects.

TimesLIVE