Catastrophe opens a new door

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When a Buffalo City mom was dumped into the world of the unemployed at the beginning of this year, it felt like a catastrophe.

Pheliswa “Pearl” Tshungutshungu, 30, has a family to feed, and she loved her job.

But now she’s having the time of her life, growing a small business that feeds schoolchildren in her community.

Tshungutshungu was born and raised in Sulenkama, a small village in Qumbu. Like many young people from rural areas, she worked hard to build a stable life.

She moved to BCM in 2019, and for three years, worked as a teacher at a daycare centre in Amalinda, creating educational activities for her young learners and assisting with their daily routines.

“I loved working with children, it was more than just a job. It was my passion.”

But, in December 2025, her contract came to an end due to funding challenges at the school. She was officially informed in January, just a day before schools were due to reopen.

“It was shocking, with a family to support, rent to pay and many other bills. I had to act and think fast.”

Then, mourning her time at daycare centre, Tshungutshungu had a big, bold idea. She had often noticed how many children came to school either without lunch or carrying unhealthy food options.

“That inspired me,” she said. “I knew I could create affordable and balanced lunch packs for kids.

“I wanted to provide them with something fresh, healthy and child-friendly.”

She decided then and there she would start her own lunch pack business.

She started small, preparing a few lunch packs from her home kitchen.

Using her personal savings, she bought basic ingredients and simple packaging.

Next, she approached a few parents she already knew and offered them samples to introduce her idea.

“In the beginning, I was making only two to three lunch packs a day, but the money was just enough to cover costs and make a small profit.”

She remained patient and determined, learning from each experience.

Word about her lunch packs began to spread among the parents via WhatsApp groups and social media pages.

She promotes her business under her name, Pheliswa Tshungutshungu, on Facebook, and parents can place orders via WhatsApp on 061-755-1871.

“Parents started sharing their positive experiences, and that really helped the business grow,” she said.

Today, she prepares around 11 lunch packs a day, depending.

Although the numbers may seem small, the steady growth has her excited about the future.

Each lunch pack typically includes a sandwich with different filling options, a burger, pancakes or pies, along with a fruit, a snack and a juice.

She focuses on keeping the meals balanced, fresh and appealing to children.

Parents have a number of options to choose from, but there is also a standard lunch pack available for convenience.

“At the moment, I work alone, although sometimes my partner supports me, especially when it gets busy.”

Deliveries are handled by a dedicated local driver she works with. On some days her partner assists, and she also steps in if needed to ensure that orders are delivered on time.

It was scary at first, because when you are used to receiving a salary every month, starting something on your own feels risky — Pheliswa “Pearl” Tshungutshungu

The transition from teacher to small business owner has been quite a bumpy ride.

Tshungutshungu says the shift from a stable monthly income to running a business requires courage and discipline.

“It was scary at first, because when you are used to receiving a salary every month, starting something on your own feels risky.

“But it has been so empowering to build something of my own.”

She said the support from parents, and the joy she sees in children’s faces keep her motivated, despite all the challenges.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The parents appreciate the convenience and quality.

“And seeing children enjoy their lunch packs motivates me every day.”

Despite her small scale, Tshungutshungu has big dreams.

She hopes that, as she increases her daily production, she will be able to employ other women in her community and supply more schools.

Although losing her job was painful, it has opened a new door.

“Sometimes all you can see is that something is ending,” Tshungutshungu said.

“But actually, it is the beginning of something new.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch