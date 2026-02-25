EDITORIAL | City must deal with officials getting a free ride on service payments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo City Metro has lost almost R7m in potential yearly revenue after it wrongly classified more than 200 urban households as indigents in the 2024/25 financial year.

Buffalo City Metro, which has for years struggled to meet its rates collection target, has again been flagged for its poor management and this time by the auditor-general.

The cash-strapped metro has made another blunder, allowing politicians and government officials staying in affluent suburbs such as Bunkers Hill, Beacon Bay, Gonubie and Nahoon to receive services without paying because they have been classified as indigent.

For 2024/2025, the AG flagged more than 200 such households.

This meant the city lost more than R7m in revenue collection, money that it desperately needs.

As part of the city’s indigent support programme, only households with monthly income of R3,600 or less are eligible.

The city gives qualifying households a subsidy of R782.26, which includes 50 kilowatts of free electricity and six kilolitres of free water.

These benefits are meant for the poorest of the poor and, in a number of instances, senior citizens who depend on old age grants.

To qualify, prospective beneficiaries are first assessed by the city.

However, the city’s inept administrators have allowed connected politicians and public servants to benefit from a programme meant for the people they are serving.

The AG’s report is only for one financial year, and it is unclear how much these people have benefited in the past.

The amounts that should have been collected by the city from them are meant to boost the city’s collection rate, which is below target.

Early in February, it was revealed that the city still did not meet its collection target of 77% for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The failure to meet these targets has seen the city’s plan to create a fully-fledged metro police unit rejected by the National Treasury, which wants the collection rate to be at 95%, as far back as 2021.

The unit would have contributed immensely to the city’s efforts to deal with crime, especially vandalism and cable theft that have cost the city millions.

For years, law-abiding ratepayers have been crying foul about the BCM’s billing system which is in shambles.

Many of those residents are forced to pay exorbitant amounts, which they are disputing.

It is a slap in the face for those ratepayers, who fight to have incorrect billing fixed, while connected officials and politicians are having a free ride.

The city’s administration needs to deal with any official found to be complicit.

