FRANKLY SPEAKING | Organised crime, corruption remain biggest threats to fixing SA’s economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa described organised crime as the most immediate threat to SA's democracy during his State of the Nation address.

There is no doubt that crime and corruption have become an existential threat for South Africa as much as apartheid was.

The current political elite seem to acknowledge this now, after decades of incessant wailing and red flags by the people.

“Organised crime is now the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development.

“Our primary focus this year is on stepping up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates, using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said these words during his State of the Nation address (Sona).

While this statement acknowledges the gravity of organised crime, it does not fully capture the political elite’s entanglement in these networks.

Corruption and organised crime are inseparable, and any serious response must consistently highlight this connection.

Fortunately, Ramaphosa later made that link between corruption and organised crime clearer, echoing the findings of the Madlanga commission.

The instruments which the president hopes to use are also concerning.

Instruments such as the police force, crime intelligence and other intervention teams are, to varying degrees, also tainted by corruption and entangled in the criminal networks.

The same modus operandi used by the political class to paralyse the police force has been brutally exploited by their organised crime counterparts.

The dominant political elite and the criminal class seem to have amalgamated to a force that operates with the same ruthless and amoral pursuit of power.

While the efforts to establish hand-picked multidisciplinary task teams, re-vet senior police leadership and train more police officers are appreciated, these efforts are insufficient.

The speed of the execution of these interventions is outpaced by the bold fightback of entrenched corruption and criminal networks.

The taste of power that has been given to corruption and criminal networks is obviously intoxicating and addictive. Dismantling them will not be easy.

According to the recently released Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI), South Africa is not making any progress against corruption. This is despite the great public awareness that has been generated over the past few years since the State Capture commission.

This is happening against the unfortunate backdrop of corruption and organised crime increasing globally.

Criminal networks that connect South Africa to the South American drug trade, and to other international mafia organisations, such as Europe, Israel, Southeast Asia, are increasingly discovered in South Africa.

“While South Africa struggles to commit to a definitive institutional architecture to combat corruption, fails to fix public procurement and continues to allow whistleblowers to face the worst forms of retribution, the existential challenge that corruption poses to a thriving democracy remains unchallenged.”

Karam Jeet Singh, head of anti-corruption advocacy group Good Governance Africa (GGA), wrote this in response to the 2026 CPI report.

In this excerpt Singh points out South Africa’s failure to create enduring institutional structures to combat fast developing corruption and organised crime tactics.

He also points out the glaring failure of our country to fix public procurement, where the role of the collusive political elite and government officials hold sway.

Furthermore, he cites the unbelievable betrayal by our government through its failure to protect whistleblowers to a devastating end, especially for the whistleblowers.

A decisive blow against just these three elements in the fight against corruption and organised crime would go a long way towards saving our nation.

Unfortunately the report indicates that South Africa is not alone in its struggle to deal with corruption. Countries which are known to rank highly in anti-corruption scales are falling down the scale.

Generally more democratic countries rank higher than autocracies in the anti-corruption scales.

While there were 12 countries ranking above a CPI of 80 in anti-corruption performance 10 years ago, there are only five this year. South Africa ranks just below the global average CPI of 42, at 41.

About 122 out of 182 countries rank below 50. This represents a serious threat against the entire global economy.

GGA and many other anti-corruption organisations around the world are in support of the proposed International Anti-Corruption Court. This court would act as a court of last resort when nations fail to deal with corruption and kleptocracy.

While international courts have their challenges, this is a worthwhile effort considering the devastating effect of corruption and organised crime on the legitimate global economy and our own.

It would assist countries like South Africa, where political will seems to fail, and the twin evils of corruption and crime continue to strangle the legitimate economy.

A sustainable economic turnaround is possible only if we overcome corruption and crime.

