WATCH | Makhanda pupil, 14, drowns while crossing swollen river on way home from school

A 14-year-old Makhanda pupil was swept away while trying to cross a swollen river on her way home from school on Tuesday.

Endinako Dudu, a grade 8 pupil at Mary Waters High School, was with fellow pupils, who tried in vain to help her.

Her body was found on Wednesday morning.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

“A 14-year-old girl was coming from school and was on her way home, in Xolani Location in Joza, Makhanda, when she fell into the Matyana River,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“The girl, who was walking with other learners, was crossing the Matyana River [stream] when she slipped and fell into the river that had burst its banks due to heavy rain in the area.”

A search for Endinako was launched immediately by the police and residents.

“On Tuesday, at about 10am, [members of the] SAPS search and rescue unit and Airwing, supported by the local community, discovered the body of the missing girl,” Mawisa said.

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara visited the girl’s family on Wednesday.

Vara later extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, school and the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl, we are saddened by the tragic loss of her young life.”

The body of Endinako Dudu was discovered on Wednesday. (Supplied)

The family launched a frantic search and appealed on social media for assistance in locating Endinako shortly after the incident.

The municipality also joined in the search for the young girl.

“The Makana municipality had been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in efforts to intensify the search-and-rescue operations,” municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula said on Wednesday.

The municipality was on Wednesday assessing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure caused by the heavy rain.

