Manual systems at Cape Town airport get flights moving after fire

Passengers wait at the terminal of Cape Town International Airport, as operations were suspended due to a power outage after a fire at the airport on February 24 2026.

Extended waiting times at passport control for international flights are expected on Wednesday at Cape Town International Airport, where operations have resumed after a fire a day ago.

This is according to the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), which said officials from the Border Management Authority and customs are having to use manual systems to process passengers.

On the domestic side, most check-in systems are fully operational, though Lift Airlines continues to process passengers manually.

Baggage processing is also manual, Acsa said, advising passengers that delays in delivery are expected.

A fire occurred at a section of the airport on Tuesday. Power in the terminal was temporarily isolated to allow safety assessments, causing disruptions.

“A limited number of international flights were diverted,” Acsa said. “International departures resumed on Tuesday evening, and all aircraft that landed during the incident were processed.”

The international arrivals corridor remains closed.

