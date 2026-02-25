Move over, Black Mambas, here come the Wild Coast’s Green Griffons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MPONDO WOMEN IN ACTION: Trainees of the pioneering Green Griffons game ranger project do drills, run the 2,4km and do a lot of pushups and situps.

Nine Eastern Cape women are doing a tough basic training course to become the first all-women squad of field rangers on the Wild Coast — and the first in the province.

Based on the pioneering Black Mambas from the Greater Kruger National Park, the Green Griffons who pass the course will do ranger duty at the Mkambati Nature Reserve.

Their lead trainer is former Green Scorpions leader Dr Div de Villiers, 62, who spoke of his exhaustion at having to do 67 push-ups in 60 seconds and 47 sit-ups a minute with the trainees.

“You can’t expect trainees to do it if you can’t,” he said at the start of the 17.5km Discovery Surfers Challenge, itself a gruelling trail run along the rocky, sandy East Coast from Kwelera to Nahoon, on Saturday.

De Villiers said the first Green Griffons to succeed in completing the training would become “the Eastern Cape’s answer to the Black Mambas”.

“The Green Griffons will be responsible for ensuring that the GweGwe concession area of the Mkambati Nature Reserve and the adjacent Pondoland MPA are protected.”

The trainees are all Mpondo women from villages surrounding the Mkambati reserve.

FEAR BARRIER: The Green Griffon trainees support each other during a river crossing as they learn to handle the rivers and oceans at Mkambati nature reserve. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supp)

They were selected from a squad of 24 put forward by the local chiefs and leaders forming part of the Mkambati Land Trust.

“Two pre-selection courses were completed in 2025 and the current basic training will last for four weeks at an isolated, remote camp,” De Villiers said.

“Drill, physical training, route marches, self-defence, bush survival, environmental law, conservation, tracking and other vital skills are being taught.”

An aspect of the training was finding their confident “ranger voice” which assisted in dealing with a number of issues where male voices had to be confronted in situations of protecting sensitive environmental areas from trespassing, misdemeanours and crimes.

They were also being trained to speak to the public and media and had open access to this side of their work.

A film crew was visiting soon and would be interviewing the trainees.

Another critical issue is handling water — Mkambati is legendary for its rivers which cascade into the sea.

The trainees linked arms and sang as they waded through rivers under supervision. De Villiers said they would learn to swim later in further courses.

Another aspect which amazed him was collaboration — thinner women who quickly improved their running times would assist the others, who would then assist them when it came to the push-ups and sit-ups.

He said the trainees showed inspiring determination and were learning fast.

“This is only part of ongoing selection and training that will include additional specialist courses such as the use of drones and technology in detecting poachers.

“Sponsors include a German NPO, AMES [Africa’s Most Endangered Species] and GweGwe Lodge.

“Most of the young women are already running sub-14-minute 2.4km trials and completing 30 push-ups and 30 sit-ups in a minute during daily PT sessions.

“The passing out parade will be in mid-March.

“We all wish these brave young women the best of luck as they endure the tough mental and physical challenges that they are being given.

“I am confident that they will get through the basic training course and move on to other forms of training,” De Villiers said.

Experts were also offering their skills, such as a poison specialist who would be coming to discuss how wildlife was affected by random and targeted poisoning.

The Cape Vulture, or griffon, had been decimated by poisoning and now projects were in place to bring their numbers up, he said.

