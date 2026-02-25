Musical duo set to serenade guests in the month of love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ainsley Tutu and Chesray Witbooi, ready to serenade audience in their Lovers and Friends live performance at Legends Showcase on Saturday.

East London duo Ainsley Tutu and Chesray Witbooi, known on stage as JazzyChezzy SA, are preparing to serenade audiences with their upcoming Lovers and Friends performance at Legends Showcase Venue.

Both artists, born and raised in East London, began their musical journeys in church before progressing to larger stages alongside some of SA’s most respected performers.

Now, after years of performing at weddings and corporate events, they are joining forces for a full-scale live show dedicated to their supporters.

Witbooi is a rising R&B and jazz artist influenced by East London’s rich jazz heritage.

Having learnt from some of the city’s seasoned musicians, he has steadily carved out his own place in the local music scene.

Over the years he has shared the stage with well-known South African artists, including Brian Temba, Msaki, Mobi Dixon and, most recently, Judith Sephuma.

For Witbooi, each performance represents more than entertainment — it is a continuation of a musical tradition rooted in soul and storytelling.

Tutu’s musical journey also began in church, where his passion was nurtured from a young age.

Exposure to various local bands helped him build a strong foundation, eventually leading to performances alongside artists such as Loyiso Bala, Emo Adams and Ringo Madlingozi.

With more than 15 years in the industry, Tutu says performing remains deeply meaningful.

“Music has always been part of who we are,” he said.

“It started in church, and it has grown into something we are proud to share with our community.”

Although the two have been performing together at weddings and corporate events for the past three years, they felt it was time to create a show devoted entirely to their audience.

Hosting a production during the month of love felt like a natural choice.

“This time we wanted to put everything together in one special show,” they said.

“It’s about celebrating love, friendship and good music.”

The production also aligns with their broader goal of uplifting local talent.

By collaborating with fellow East London musicians, they hope to contribute to a sustainable platform where local performers can grow and showcase their abilities.

“We believe in supporting homegrown talent,” they said.

“Our style of music resonates with our audience, and working with local artists helps us build something lasting for the city.”

The three-hour show will feature Tutu as lead vocalist, backed by Witbooi and a live band.

Audiences can expect a rich blend of soul ballads, R&B and jazz, along with classic love songs and sing-along favourites from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

“It’s a love celebration, and there is no better way to bring people together than through the universal language of music,” Tutu said.

The evening will include opening acts to set the tone before the main performance begins.

Organisers promise a romantic-themed setting designed to create an intimate and memorable experience.

Situated in the heart of the city, Legends Showcase Venue is known for its quality sound and acoustics, providing a fitting backdrop for a live band performance.

Guests will also have the option of enjoying a meal as the music takes them on a journey through timeless classics.

The event is aimed at couples, friends and anyone who appreciates live music.

