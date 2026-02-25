POINT OF ORDER | Godongwana’s budget should calm, not inflame, SA’s febrile mood

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his budget speech on Wednesday, setting the GNU’s priorities for disgruntled voters, rebellious parliamentarians and anxious investors, pleasing any of these groups, much less all of them, will be difficult in a year overshadowed by highly contested local government elections.

Usually, any budget speech is a raucous event marking one of the biggest days in South Africa’s political calendar. It embodies the country’s political and socioeconomic challenges.

Vulnerable groups that remain on a slippery slope are the middle-class and small businesses that have not yet benefited from the existence of coalition governments at the national, provincial, and local levels. Their position is already balanced on a knife-edge. It will remain so after this budget speech, unless Godongwana balances public finances, cuts on wastage, boosts investor confidence and redirects public investment into job-creating projects. Political parties in coalition governments continue to differ over policy and legislative approaches to dealing with national challenges.

Even more than usual, policy rehearsals filled much of the time in Godongwana’s diary to avoid the repeat of last year’s speech delivery postponements over the VAT increase. This year’s speech is expected to be full of significant fiscal changes, altered spending commitments and adjusted economic forecasts, most of them informed by volatile geopolitics and the positive outlook of South Africa’s resilient economy.

I reckon it’s time to call it. The threat to politicise poverty and unemployment figures, national and household inflation and food insecurity figures, national and household debt and other socioeconomic statistics shows that the fears voiced in the run-up to the 2024 national and provincial elections were well-founded.

The GNU is in serious trouble. It is faced with serious constraints that have tightened over the past 12 months, with more money going to paying interest on debt and GDP growth too low to absorb the unemployed. The challenges are mainly a symptom of the difficulty in resolving low growth, high interest rates, disappointing public services responsible for improving public infrastructure, and historically high tax rates on goods that have augmented the public purse in difficult times.

This speech must take the nation out of all vintage narrow party ideological positions, swinging between collected callousness and then flustered chaos.

At the time of the establishment of coalition governments, politicians told sceptics to keep the faith in the strength of our checks and balances on political power and give the new administrations space to tackle political and socioeconomic challenges. Focus on the prize of getting the country out of blacklisting by international credit ratings agencies. Focus on building a capable state free from corruption and maladministration.

It is all three-dimensional chess, to whisper to vulnerable households dependent on state social grants whose economic value is constantly eroded by high inflation. Godongwana’s previous references to higher-than-expected tax revenue collections and positive projections of VAT collection and corporate income receipts, on which the continued availability of state social grants depends, confirm that caution and inconsistency about the state of the economy is only pragmatism, which could turn to radicalism in an election year.

But you do not hear that much from most political parties in coalition governments anymore. The radicalism has not only not transpired to influence government intolerance against corruption and maladministration by politicians across the board, but something else, something cold and stomach-sinking, has emerged: a pack of politicians clear in its intent on using their proximity to state resources to promote self-enrichment and clinging to political office at all costs and at the expense of citizens. This is not simply a locking in of the austerity state and state capture inherited by the coalition governments, but an extension of it.

Beyond that, the approach of political parties in the coalition governments to the annual budget speech preparations shows an almost eerie vacancy – not so much not reading the room as not being in the room at all. Political parties should square up to our socioeconomic crises by offering more than armchair commentary platitudes.

Disappointingly, despite previous years’ poor government performance in cushioning the middle class and small businesses from inflation, economic insecurity, red tape and other bureaucratic hurdles, this administration still seems to benefit from what is a defining feature of South African political culture – excessive and unproductive consultations, where facts from the past interactions between the government and social partners are suppressed, erased or forgotten. The goalposts shift, again and again. Expectations diminish, again and again. Hopes for a renaissance rise, again and again. Maybe another “reset” will turn things around.

The price of maintaining the illusion that the penny will finally drop, that leaders in coalition governments will come good in ensuring expenditure of public resources in line with what has been approved by the legislatures, is high – and is never paid by the failures who flee the scene upon being fingered out as culprits in the auditor-general’s reports then reappear in another government department or municipality with lucrative titles, salaries and consultancies. It is citizens who pay. They inherit the consequences of political failure. They cannot escape paying the heavy price, despite voting for coalition governments instead of a single-party-dominated government. Today, with fresh opportunities to use this budget to advance the citizens waiting in the wings, the price of not raising the alarm on a budget speech that will not change course will be nothing short of catastrophic.

We risk a continuation of the cycle when our plurality of voices as multiple social partners hands over to political parties the national authority to use the country’s fiscal strength and opportunities. And we begin again, hoping that this time the government alone can manage the status quo with whatever new cast of characters, with the illusion of salvation on the horizon. The previous tricks are running out. The cycle was always a spiral. After this, there is only the abyss. This is it.

There is still time for the GNU cabinet to act like a cabinet, and for its members to stand up to the self-defeating budget proposals militating against national economic growth, and to insist on a more flexible interpretation of the fiscal rules and a limited set of tax measures that can boost investor confidence. That will follow many stakeholders’ guiding principle that the broadest shoulders should bear the heaviest burden.