Prof Rushiella Songca appointed interim vice-chancellor at MUT

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has appointed Prof Rushiella Songca as its interim vice-chancellor and principal.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday in a message to staff and students from acting vice-chancellor and principal Dr Anette Mienie. Songca will take up her duties on March 2.

“It is my pleasure to formally introduce Prof Rushiella Songca as the interim vice-chancellor and principal of MUT on behalf of the MUT council led by Dr Mosidi Makgae,” said Mienie.

Mienie described Songca as “a dynamic and visionary academic leader with more than 20 years of progressive experience in higher education, including more than a decade in senior executive leadership”.

Songca most recently served as vice-chancellor and principal of Walter Sisulu University, where she led what the university called “significant institutional transformation initiatives focused on strategic growth, governance strengthening, digital innovation, financial sustainability, and enhanced academic excellence”.

Songca holds:

a LLD from the University of Pretoria, specialising in children’s rights;

a master of laws degree from Georgetown University Law Centre and the University of Natal;

a LLB from the University of Natal;

a BA in law from the National University of Lesotho; and

a certificate in compliance management from the University of Johannesburg.

Her previous roles include serving at the University of South Africa as executive dean and later deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs and research. She has also held earlier academic and government positions, including service in the Presidency.

Mienie said Songca is “deeply committed to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion, and to shaping universities that are agile, responsive and globally relevant.

“As MUT continues to advance its strategic ambitions and strengthen its impact locally and internationally, her experience and leadership will be invaluable in guiding the institution through this important phase.

“We look forward to her leadership and to working together in advancing our shared vision for excellence, innovation and transformative impact.”

