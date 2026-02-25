SANDF general allegedly seen on CCTV spraying chemical in colleague’s office

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official at the centre of a R1.5m bribery case is believed to have been caught on CCTV spraying a chemical in a colleague’s office and smearing a “white substance” in his vehicle.

The alleged incident is what ultimately led to Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela’s arrest after a sting operation.

Sowetan has seen footage in which a man dressed in a black hoodie, gloves and a mask enters the office and appears to spray an unidentified substance before leaving.

A source who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said, “CCTV footage has been obtained and, according to it, Mkhabela can be seen entering the office after hours and spraying the chemical.” The person said Mkhabela previously served in the SANDF’s biochemical division.

“He either had access to it, or he asked someone he knows from that division.”

In January, a complainant approached Pretoria Central police station to open a case against Mkhabela relating to the alleged incident. A case of intimidation was opened.

“The complainant alleges that someone smeared something in their vehicle to scare them. Once the investigation is finalised, the matter will be referred to a senior prosecutor for a decision,” Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

On February 13, Mkhabela was arrested and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice after he was caught red-handed with R50,000 allegedly trying to bribe a police officer to ensure that the intimidation case never went to court.

A few days after Mkhabela’s arrest, his personal assistant, Thembi Hlungwane, and his lawyer, Mannik Mulaudzi, were arrested and also charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the charge sheet, on February 7 the investigating officer was contacted by Hlungwane, who allegedly conveyed that Mkhabela was willing to pay R1.5m “in order to make the case not see its day in court; alternatively, to withdraw or destroy the case against Mkhabela”.

Two days later, Mulaudzi allegedly contacted the officer to enquire how much he would accept to have the case withdrawn.

The charge sheet states that on February 11, Mkhabela met the officer and allegedly promised an initial payment of R50,000, followed by R100,000 in April, with the balance to be paid before September.

He was arrested in a sting operation by members of the Madlanga task team, which was established following recommendations of the Madlanga commission ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The approaches, negotiations, promises and payment formed part of a co-ordinated and escalating attempt by the accused, acting individually and/or in furtherance of a common purpose, to unlawfully induce a public officer … [name withheld] to improperly interfere with and obstruct a criminal investigation for the benefit of the accused,” the charge sheet states.

Prosecutor Sontaga Malefahlo told the court that video and audio recordings from the sting operation would be part of the state’s evidence.

Mkhabela has since been released on R10,000 bail and his co-accused were released on R5,000 bail each. — Sowetan