Women tell how they broke the chains of abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta says strengthening social services and expanding support facilities remain priorities as the province continues to address gender-based violence through co-ordinated interventions.

Two women have described how access to training and psychosocial support enabled them to break a vicious cycle of dependence and exposure to gender-based violence and make new lives for themselves.

On Tuesday, Nosidima Simelane, 40, of Maletswai, and Nelisiwe Mtimba, 48, from Qumbu, were among 68 survivors of abusive relationships recognised at a graduation ceremony for the Nyamuraka Empowerment Programme, held at Hemingways Casino in East London.

The programme, established in 2021 and implemented with the Eastern Cape department of social development, provides psychosocial support and practical skills training to help survivors of gender-based violence rebuild their lives and secure an income.

Women from across the province completed training in sewing, pattern-making and basic enterprise skills as part of a provincial response to persistent gender-based violence.

Simelane, a mother who was unemployed and dependent on her husband, left her abusive marriage with no income or property behind her.

Then, to make matters appallingly worse, in 2024, she was shot in the leg and arm by unknown men, which left her unable to walk for a time.

“I left my marriage with nothing. I had no job, no home and a child to support.

“After I was shot, I could not walk. I had to start my life again.”

She entered the programme and said the training provided her with income-generating skills and equipment, like sewing machines, overlockers, laptops and routers, to begin working.

“The skills I gained made it possible for me to provide for my child.

“We were given equipment to start working. I can now produce garments and earn money.”

But it was not just practical skills that Simelane learnt — she said psychological support formed part of her recovery.

“I did not think I would walk again. The programme helped me rebuild my confidence and stand on my own, in every sense.”

Mtimba said economic dependence shaped her experience of abuse.

She had relied on her husband financially and felt unable to act independently.

“Before this programme, I was stressed because I depended on my husband for everything.

“I felt I could not do anything without him.”

Now Mtimba operates a small sewing business.

“I can now put food on the table and I have found my voice again. I learnt sewing skills and started my own business.”

She said independence changed power dynamics in relationships.

“Women must start where they are with what they have. When we are independent, control over our lives shifts.”

Nyamuraka Empowerment Programme executive director Elelwane Pahlana said the initiative was created to address the link between economic dependence and continued exposure to abuse.

“The programme was established in 2021 to provide practical skills and psychological support so survivors can rebuild their lives with independence.

“We observed that a lack of income often keeps women in abusive environments.”

Pahlana said training combined technical instruction and structured psychosocial support and partnerships intended to support enterprise development.

“Success is measured beyond graduation.

“We look at whether participants can generate income, support their families and remain independent.

“The goal is long-term stability.”

Skills development and psychosocial support must work together to help women rebuild their lives — Busisiwe Fanta, social development MEC

The Eastern Cape has recorded persistent high levels of gender-based violence, with officials and advocacy groups citing unemployment, economic vulnerability and limited access to services as contributing factors.

Programmes that combine livelihood development with psychosocial support are viewed as part of prevention and recovery efforts.

Social development MEC Busisiwe Fanta said empowerment initiatives were a central component of the provincial response.

“Economic independence is critical for survivors’ safety.

“Skills development and psychosocial support must work together to help women rebuild their lives.”

Fanta said strengthening social services and expanding support facilities remained priorities as the province continued to address gender-based violence through co-ordinated interventions.

Organisers said partnerships with the government and stakeholders would support graduates beyond training through the provision of equipment, materials and access to opportunities.

Monitoring would focus on whether participants were able to sustain an income and maintain independence over time.

For Simelane and Mtimba, the programme marks a shift from dependence to self-reliance.

Both said they planned to use their skills to support their households, and they encouraged other women facing abuse to seek support and pursue independence.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch