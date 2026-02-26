AT THE BEACH | Lindhorst tells tale of surfing famed Hawaii wave

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PEAK PERFORMANCE: Tom Lindhorst in the best bottom turn of his life. in the Challenger series at Pipeline in Hawaii.

The Challenger Series at Pipeline, in Oahu, Hawaii, did not go as well for Tom Lindhorst as he might have dreamed, but still, he was not being carried off the beach on a stretcher spewing blood.

Conditions were in all honesty quite death defying.

Lindhorst did not make it through his heat to advance to the next round but the crowd was clapping as he walked up the beach after his heat.

“Oh my gosh”, thought Lindhorst, “first position must be walking out behind me.”

He turned round to look who was behind him and saw nobody and only then realised the crowd were clapping for him.

“Well done mate, you were charging!” one spectator said to him.

“Oh wow, thanks,” he said in surprise.

Lindhorst is a humble athlete and pleasantly taken aback that the Pipeline crowd acknowledged him.

“It was like they understood how hard it was out there, gnarly, critical, steep and terrifying,” he said.

He has just returned home from The Challenger Series after just short of four weeks on “The Big Rock”.

The North Shore is a volcanic island that juts out of deep water in the deep North Pacific Ocean.

Huge fetch drives giant waves unimpeded through unfathomable water to suddenly arrive in the shallows at Pipeline and explode with a deafening roar.

There is no gradual shelf to slow the wave down and reduce power. There is no baffle.

Just raw undiluted ocean heaving over like a bone-crushing avalanche onto shallow coral.

“If you know it’s going to be big the night before, you are not sleeping much, unless you are good at sleeping” — Kohl Christensen, Big Wave Surfer.

Lindhorst went to bed the night before his heat knowing all the forecasts were up and the ocean did not disappoint him.

Besides, he was in a house on the beach at VLand with two other South Africans and about 20 Brazilians and the pounding thump of the ocean was audible all night.

Indeed the morning of the contest, the event was put on hold for the surf to calm down a bit.

Eight to 10 foot Hawaiian waves are no picnic and you know it is serious when the locals tell you it is breaking out at the third reef.

Lindhorst had his 6’6” x 19¼ x 31L pin tail surfboard for this event shaped by erstwhile East London shaper Simon Fish.

Fish, also a goofy foot, on his forehand at Pipeline like Lindhorst, has spent a few seasons on the Big Rock so he knew what Lindhorst would need for the famous and feared left-breaking tube ride.

In surfing parlance, a surfboard for big waves is called a gun.

The problem is you don’t just step on a gun and are suddenly able to ride big Hawaii and there is next to nothing similar here in SA to practise on.

Lindhorst arrived on The Rock with very little practise for this kind of challenge.

Add to this it was the first time he was surfing with a Gath helmet on.

When the surfing conditions are such that you are smart to wear a crash helmet while surfing, the waves have suddenly just got serious.

Having your ears covered and a helmet on is another brand-new experience to adjust to in the biggest waves of your career and is both a potentially life-saving factor and a debilitating surprise adjustment at the same time. Not easy.

I recall a huge but by no means Hawaiian session at Queensberry Point with my friend Foden Saunders and Podge Elliot.

While Elliot and I were paddling out, Saunders was paddling into a beast of a wave.

We had grandstand seats. Long after the wave had doubled up and tripled up and clearly indicated grievous bodily harm, Saunders kept his chin down and engaged for all he was worth.

He got smoked and when he surfaced within earshot of us, Elliot commented “yoh my bru, true commitment is rare”.

Otherwise spoken, if you want to dance, you gotta pay the band.

Lindhorst put his chin down for his first wave of the Pipeline contest and gave it his all.

It really looked and felt like he had it. He is a two-time SA open champion and has big Mentawai Island left-breaking experience; he has significant credentials.

The Pipeline beast dragged him up the face backwards and held him in the lip just that split second too long.

The surfing term is called over-the-falls. Exactly the reason you might wear a crash helmet and Lindhorst free fell with the lip to a crushing impact by the glass axe and by a miracle did not get bounced off the bottom.

Shaken, stirred and bedazzled by adrenaline he was thinking “that was not that bad” but at the same time he was not sure that he wanted to try for another wave but, true commitment is rare, and it was Pipeline and the World Challenger Series.

Second wave, Lindhorst made the hectic drop, sneaking just round the curtain he straightened out on the face and got a quick but cavernous tube. 3.7 points.

Third wave, Lindhorst made the drop but the curtain shut down on him and mowed him down.

All he needed was four points to advance. Slightly better than his second wave but it was not to be.

“It was epic,” Lindhorst tells me with a huge grin. The experience of a lifetime, the cherry on the top.

“I feel like that was the last chapter, the book is closed.”

Tom Lindhorst enjoys a Hawaiian sunset at Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore. (Supp)

Lindhorst has given a full year to the Challenger Series and in the light of what it has cost, will not be going back to Morocco where he started his Challenger last year with a ninth in the world. No regrets.

Well done lad, you did us proud, you got the photo, and made memories of a lifetime. Aloha

