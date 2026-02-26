Case against trio accused of assaulting guard at Ebuhlanti postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mfezeko Sodawe, Luxolo Sodawe and Lutho Pamali appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges of common assault on Wednesday.

A case against three men accused of assaulting a security guard at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen in December has been postponed for further investigation.

The incident made national headlines when video footage of the guard, Xolisile Nongodlwana, apparently being brutally beaten went viral.

He had reportedly asked the occupants of a car to move it because it was blocking another vehicle.

The case was postponed to April 21.

Outstanding evidence — including video footage, a photo album, a J88 (a medicolegal document used to record physical injuries and evidence in criminal cases) as well as various statements — was placed before court.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “There are still a few things outstanding, including the witness statements, and of course, the video footage.

“We must make sure that we conduct the investigations, ensure they are finalised, everything that corroborates whatever statements were made is available in court so that we are able to go on trial.”

