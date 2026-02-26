Designer Mfundo Phama wraps up month of love in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion designer Mfundo Phama, founder of clothing brand Love Designs, is ready to close off the month of love in style with a fashion show on Saturday at Amano Café in Ngcobo.

Phama said the show was more than just a fashion event – it was a celebration of love, faith and balanced growth.

“The show is all about love since my brand name is Love,” he said.

“It’s also the month of love, and I was born in this month, so it’s all about love and making sure that people around me re-recognise my craft.”

His journey into fashion started while he was still at school, when he redesigned his uniform to stand out from the crowd.

“I used to alter my uniform, turning greys into skinny greys and putting elbow and shoulder patches on school jerseys, just to be unique.”

What began with small changes to a uniform slowly grew into a passion which evolved into a brand many young people in Ngcobo proudly support.

“I have pushed this brand and saw a need to come up with a show that speaks to people about me, my brand and where I come from.”

About 10 designs — unisex and suitable for all ages — will be showcased on the runway.

The collection will feature good-quality materials, mostly in blue, with detailed touches of red, pink and nude.

“I can always think out of the box, and my creativity is unlimited, although I always design limited editions of stuff.

“The pieces on show are all my signature pieces.”

The show will feature 10 models and four artists, including Pro Chxld, Kaptain Cinga, Nkosana Kae and a young poet, Olona Madikwa.

Phama said he was open to working with more creatives in future shows.

“I hosted shows when I started in fashion as an introduction, and to show other young people that we can do anything.

“This one means so much because I have a lot of people in my town who support the brand, and I want all the young kids to be inspired.”

There were times when he believed no-one understood his craft.

Phama said being rejected because people did not understand his creativity was painful and discouraging.

“It’s not easy, but at some point we all need to evolve, and the best way is to knock on all doors and ask for help.

“Mostly when you are doing something out of nothing, but you believe you have the best idea and faith that it will happen.

“Remember, God will never give you an idea and not help you go through with it.

“Knowing that I’m doing what I love and not backing down at any time keeps me going.”

His message to young designers and dreamers: “Believe in your uniqueness, your creativity and your dreams.

“Never be afraid to start your path and be as crazy as you can be in fashion. Trust your creativity and trust your work.”

Phama called on the community to attend the show.

“They must come because we are all trying, and we need their support to make it in this life.”

He said his show would not only present fashion; it would also showcase heart, faith and the power of self-belief.

The show is on from noon to 5pm on February 28. General tickets are R100 while VIP tickets are R150.

