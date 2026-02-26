EDITORIAL | Extreme frustration grows over BCM’s stream of empty promises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape’s residents are generally ill-served by its municipalities, most of which are ANC-controlled.

Residents are expected to pay rates and services and get little in return.

In far too many municipalities, including the two metros, water, wastewater and electricity infrastructure is dilapidated, rubbish collection is intermittent, municipal rubbish dumps are poorly maintained and roads are potholed.

It leads to a poor quality of life for millions of people in this province where stinking sewage leaks and spills everywhere, taps are too often dry, uncollected rubbish rots in suburbia and electricity outages are frequent.

No wonder this province also has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Businesses don’t want to invest in areas where survival requires circumventing municipal service failure.

Paying for non-existent services while having to install solar panels or generators, rainwater tanks and water treatment facilities all becomes prohibitively expensive.

To add insult to this profound injury, those same ratepayers also have to foot the bill for numerous forensic reports and investigations into failed municipal projects that have been fleeced by corruption.

To top it all, municipalities like BCM then reportedly fail to cooperate with the Special Investigating Unit’s investigations into its malfeasance — despite having to pay for it.

Eastern Cape unit head Mike Koya told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that senior municipal officials at both Buffalo City metro and OR Tambo district municipality had persistently failed to cooperate with investigations.

BCM reportedly declined to hand over an EY forensic report into its disastrously corrupt and inept Mdantsane swimming pool project, which remains unusable despite R70m being poured into it.

Despite presumably paying EY to conduct the forensic investigation and produce the report, BCM claims it requires EY’s permission to pass it onto a third party.

It seems absurd that a service provider paid to produce a report can then dictate who may have sight of it.

BCM will, itself, have to explain this to Scopa after being “invited” to appear before it.

It is not just the SIU that battles to work with BCM. Provincial auditor-general (AG) Thobile Ntetha has also revealed his frustration with the frequent “disruptions” in his assessments caused by BCM and its development agency’s officials.

It is no surprise that BCM does not want to cooperate. None of these agencies ever have anything nice to say about the way the municipality operates.

The latest AG report again flagged systemic governance failures, repeat compliance breaches and irregular expenditure that has now ballooned to more than R11bn.

Inept governance inevitably undermines transparency and accountability, leading to a cycle of more corruption and inefficiency.

If this vicious cycle isn’t interrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of developing sustainable local governance will remain empty.

And BCM’s residents are tired of empty promises.

