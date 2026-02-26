Flamboyant politician and businessman Billy Nel dies at 82

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape is mourning the loss of businessman, former finance MEC and iconic collector Billy Nel — a larger-than-life figure whose legacy stretches from the provincial treasury benches to the skyline of the Wild Coast.

Nel, 82, died peacefully at his Nahoon home on February 21.

Born in the Free State on December 1 1943, he moved to the Eastern Cape in 1974 and built a formidable career in the motor industry before entering politics and later creating one of the region’s most unusual private museums.

His son, Kevin, remembers a man defined by discipline, ambition and a deep belief in people.

“He died with a smile on his face,” Kevin said.

“Nothing was impossible for him. He was a risk-taker, but he planned everything.

“My father was driven by people, uplifting the poor, fighting corruption and getting the job done properly.”

After early involvement in politics during the apartheid era, Nel later joined the ANC, determined to contribute to the country’s democratic transition.

He served in the treasury in the early years of the new government and was appointed Eastern Cape finance MEC from 2007 to 2009 in the era of former president Thabo Mbeki.

According to his family, he assumed the portfolio at a time of severe financial strain and introduced strict cost-cutting measures and tighter financial controls.

Within two financial years, the province reportedly moved from deficit to surplus.

Former Eastern Cape finance MEC Billy Nel. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supp)

“He was anti-corruption and serious about clean procurement,” Kevin said.

“He believed in funding education and health properly. He believed in discipline — wearing a suit and tie, being on time, and doing your work with integrity.”

Nel stepped down voluntarily in 2009 amid internal party pressures, but retirement from politics did little to slow him down.

If treasury gave him influence, Morganville gave him legend.

On his farm in Kei Mouth, the Morganville Motorcycle Museum grew into a treasure trove of more than 650 motorbikes, vintage cars, rare memorabilia and — most famously — a Convair 880 aircraft once owned by international celebrities before being sold to the former Ciskei government.

Nel bought the aircraft for R1 at auction and, in 2006, undertook the near-impossible task of transporting it by road to Kei Mouth.

The spectacle alone secured its place in local folklore.

Morganville manager Abraham Enzo van Vuuren said the museum became a beloved institution.

“For years, locals and visitors alike have had a love affair with Billy Nel’s quirky motorcycle museum.

“From its ancient sidecars and vast collection of over 650 motorbikes to the days of the famous ‘pink’ aeroplane, it sparked nostalgia and curiosity.

“Petrolheads and die-hard motorbike fanatics could spend hours poring over every nut and bolt.

“We’ve cherished the character and distinction it brought to the area,” Van Vuuren said.

The aircraft, he said, became woven into the identity of Kei Mouth.

“For some, it symbolised Nel’s eccentric passion.

“For others, it was simply part of the landscape — a landmark that drew travellers off the beaten track.”

Following Nel’s passing, and the sale of the farm and collection about a year ago, the museum is entering a transformation phase aimed at preserving his legacy while empowering the community.

The first phase will be an art collaboration led by Ubunto Plus.

“The project will photograph the museum’s top 100 motorbikes, including machines such as the Honda CBX1000, Kawasaki ZX7 and Ariel 500, and invite local artists to reinterpret them creatively.

“The artworks will be auctioned to generate income for artists and raise funds for the museum’s future development.”

Plans also include establishing a training centre offering skills in panel beating, spray painting, mechanics and auto electrics — restoring and replicating classic bikes while creating jobs.

“When the museum reopens, which should be within the next month, people should come and celebrate the bikes while they’re still here.

“Soak up the stories, quirks and character that made this place such a spiritual as well as physical landmark,” Van Vuuren said.

Tributes have continued to pour in.

The nonprofit Riding for a Limb described Nel as “a remarkable man whose impact will be felt for generations”, crediting him with uplifting Kei Mouth and supporting charitable causes, particularly for the poor and for animal welfare.

Nel is survived by his former wife Barbara, son Kevin, daughters Clare Anne Mandell and Carolyn Nel, and six grandchildren.

In life, Billy Nel was known for sharp suits, polished shoes, bold ideas and relentless energy.

In death, he leaves behind a landmark, a story, and a legacy on the Wild Coast.

